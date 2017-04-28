MLS Power Rankings — Week 8: FC Dallas back on top

Kyle Bonn

FC Dallas relinquished the top spot in the Power Rankings last week. Their response? To beat the team that jumped them.

A number of teams grabbed much needed wins, including Seattle, Toronto, and Orlando City. The Galaxy and Real Salt Lake slipped up. See below where each team sits going into Week 8.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

[ MORE: Last week’s MLS Power Rankings ]

TEAM RANKING (Last Wk)

22 (22)

 

21 (20)

 

20 (19)

 Philadelphia Union: After Montreal’s 3-goal comeback, Alejandro Bedoya said it’s “hard to stomach” what feels like another loss. It’s only April, and the aura is already discouraging.

Colorado RapidsSince beating New England, they’ve scored four goals in their last five. Losing to Minnesota is painful.

Montreal ImpactA crazy comeback and a rescinded red card have netted Montreal four points over their last two, but the big picture still screams struggles.

19 (21) Minnesota United: It came against hapless Colorado, but a win is a win is a win. Seven points in the last four. A solid defensive record. A chance to build further comes against San Jose.
18 (15) LA Galaxy: The transition away from Bruce Arena is an obvious excuse for a truly bad start, but the squad also looks porous. Questions may be asked soon.
17 (13) Vancouver Whitecaps: With a tough immediate schedule ahead, Vancouver could be headed for a second-half fightback just to make the playoffs. Can’t dig too deep a hole.
16 (17) New England RevolutionThis team’s all over the place. A lot like DC United in that they seem to have good moments and bad moments each week.
15 (16) DC United: Positives and negatives taken from the draw with New England. Sums up the season so far.
14 (14) San Jose Earthquakes: No matter the home form, winless in five is very concerning.
13 (18) Seattle Sounders: Well. They certainly needed that. Soundly trouncing the Galaxy is promising, and games against New England and Toronto are a huge chance to truly turn the poor start around.
12 (9) Real Salt Lake: Oops. Maybe last week’s leap of faith was slightly premature. Falling in to Atlanta’s fantastic start isn’t the end of the world, but losing momentum from a 2-game winning streak hurts.
11 (11) Houston Dynamo: Great at home. Not a single road point. Will we learn anything more about Houston when they visit Toronto? They’re still hard to gauge, but seem more dangerous than not.
10 (6) Columbus Crew: Road travels are tough no matter where you go in MLS play, but the Crew cannot turn two straight road losses into a bigger habit.
9 (12) New York Red Bulls: Soundly beating Columbus means they get to jump the Crew on this list, and a win over Chicago next time out would see them climb further up the Top 10.
8 (10) Toronto FC: Their table position is still slightly unnerving given the team’s talent, but a win Friday over defensively challenged Houston would give Toronto a much more deserved location.
7 (7) New York City FC: All 3 of NYCFC’s losses have come by 1 goal. It’s early, and those are correctable. Moving up after a loss is rare, but this team is well-managed and dangerous.
6 (5) Chicago Fire: There’s little shame in losing to a pair of Giovinco goals on the road, but the manner of the loss is somewhat startling. Outpossessed Toronto, yet obliterated 9-1 in shots on target.
5 (8) Atlanta United: After forever on the road, Atlanta returns home in fantastic position. The one concern has to be discipline – they picked up four more yellows in the RSL win.
4 (4) Portland Timbers: A home win over a Cascadia rival goes a long way towards putting a bad four-game stretch to bed.
3 (1) Sporting KC: A lack of goals has been mitigated this season by a fantastic defensive unit, but that proved their downfall against FC Dallas, and could be an issue going forward against better attacking teams.
2 (3) Orlando City: Jason Kreis emphatically put to bed the thought that Orlando City couldn’t win on the road. Cyle Larin is absurdly good. But can they survive shouldering the entire goalscoring responsibility on one man?
1 (2) FC Dallas: After dropping to #2 last week due to a lack of marquee results, they promptly went out and became the first team to beat Sporting KC this year. Welcome back to the top spot.

  • Washington pick Samaje Perine outbenched every running back and almost every offensive lineman at the Combine
    SB Nation

    Washington pick Samaje Perine outbenched every running back and almost every offensive lineman at the Combine

    I think ... I think he lifts. Former Oklahoma Sooners running back and new Washington NFL draft pick Samaje Perine showed out at the NFL Combine this spring. The man benched 225 pounds ... 30 times. The next closest running back contestant

  • NBC Sports

    Vettel lauds ‘phenomenal’ Ferrari F1 car after taking Russia pole

    Sebastian Vettel was quick to heap praise on the Ferrari Formula 1 team after taking his second pole position for the Italian marque in qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday. Vettel edged teammate Kimi Raikkonen by just 0.059 seconds in the final stage of qualifying to grab his first pole position since the 2015 Singapore Grand Prix, heading up a Ferrari one-two, the first since France 2008. The result saw Ferrari end Mercedes’ 18-race streak of pole positions and continue its impressive start to the season that has seen Vettel win two of the first three races.

  • Patriots acquire TE James O’Shaughnessy for peanuts on Day 3 of 2017 NFL Draft
    SB Nation

    Patriots acquire TE James O’Shaughnessy for peanuts on Day 3 of 2017 NFL Draft

    The Patriots dropped 33 spots in the draft order to pick up tight end James O’Shaughnessy from the Chiefs. Minutes before the third day of the 2017 NFL Draft was set to begin, the New England Patriots traded with the Kansas City Chiefs and acquired tight end James O’Shaughnessy for a grand total of 33 spots in the draft order. The Patriots sent the No. 183 pick — the second-to-last pick in the fifth round — to the Chiefs for O’Shaughnessy and the No. 216 pick — the third-to-last selection in the sixth round.

  • 'That was crazy!' Watch ball magically move on green
    Golf Channel

    'That was crazy!' Watch ball magically move on green

    Chris Stroud knew something was going on with his ball when he lined up a birdie putt from just off the green at No. 8 Thursday at the Zurich Classic. The ball was on a downslope and appeared to be moving ever so slightly, then it magically rolled onto the green. Stroud made the birdie putt from the new position, and he teamed with Brian Stuard for a 4-under 68.

  • John Elway lost a bet to Matt Russell that DeMarcus Walker would be available
    Broncos Wire

    John Elway lost a bet to Matt Russell that DeMarcus Walker would be available

    Depending on who you ask, DeMarcus Walker either fell to the Broncos at No. 51 or Denver reached for him in the second round. As for the Broncos, they didn’t expect him to be there. General manager John Elway didn’t think he would be, anyway. Elway made (and lost) a bet with director of player personnel Matt Russell. Walker (6-4, 280 pounds) recorded 67 tackles (including 19.5 tackles for losses) and 16 sacks during his senior year at FSU. Broncos general manager John Elway described him as a “very productive” pass rusher on Twitter. Walker will likely compete for a starting defensive end job this summer.

  • NFL draft: Family feud? Steelers receivers trade barbs on Twitter
    Shutdown Corner

    NFL draft: Family feud? Steelers receivers trade barbs on Twitter

    The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Southern California receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with the 62nd overall pick, adding to a receiver group that can use some help. During the NFL Network broadcast, analyst Charles Davis noted that the Steelers can’t really count on Martavis Bryant, who was conditionally reinstated this week after being suspended the entire 2016 season for repeated violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

  • Philip Rivers: I’m glad we made a move that helps right now
    NBC Sports: ProFootballTalk

    Philip Rivers: I’m glad we made a move that helps right now

    In the weeks leading up to the draft, there was a lot of chatter about the Chargers drafting a quarterback and perhaps even taking one in the first round as they looked ahead to a time without Philip Rivers leading their offense. Rivers said that any rookie quarterback the team adds would have to be prepared to sit for a while, but he made it clear on Friday that he’s happier about the route the Chargers actually took on Thursday night. They drafted wide receiver Mike Williams, who provides Rivers with another target for his passes and sends a message that they are focused on the here and now more than what might happen a few years from now. “I’m glad we made a move that I think helps us right

  • NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Celebrity sightings
    Yahoo Canada Sports

    NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Celebrity sightings

    Big sporting events always bring out famous fans, and the Stanley Cup Playoffs are no different.David Letterman was the latest celebrity to get in on the action, as he was in attendance for the opener between Washington and Pittsburgh Thursday night.So

  • kansasstate.forums.rivals.com

    GENERAL SPORTS - ESPN lays off basketball announcers

    The big news earlier this week was ESPN’s announced layoffs that affected about 100 employees, mostly on-air personalities and online journalists such...

  • ABC News

    Pick a horse, any horse: Kentucky Derby is wide open as ever

    Bob Baffert is sitting out the Kentucky Derby, and not by choice. Having the four-time Derby-winning trainer without at least one horse in the race for just the second time in 11 years indicates what an unpredictable winter it's been leading to the start of the Triple Crown. Baffert's best horse, Mastery, got hurt after crossing the finish line first in the San Felipe Stakes. None of his other 3-year-olds developed into Derby material. Instead, he'll aim for the $1 million Kentucky Oaks for fillies on Derby eve. This year's road to the 143rd Derby derailed other contenders because of injuries, including now-retired Not This Time, Klimt and Syndergaard. "The amazing thing of getting a horse to

  • NBC Sports

    D-League salaries, two-way contracts increase NBA Draft early entries

    Yesterday, I wrote a piece about how it’s dumb to criticize players for entering the NBA Draft without costing themselves their collegiate eligibility when the NCAA’s new NBA Draft rules are specifically designed for said players to be able to do that. In that column, I mentioned that D-League salaries are on the rise and that the NBA’s new CBA instituted something called “two-way contracts,” and I wanted a chance to elaborate and clarify a couple of the points that I made. Let’s start with the “two-way contracts,” which NBA teams each get two of.

  • Day 2 draft grades offer mixed reviews for 49ers
    Niners Nation

    Day 2 draft grades offer mixed reviews for 49ers

    Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft is over and there were some nice things from the San Francisco 49ers. John Lynch made some good moves, and the team picked up some draft capital for 2018. Personally, I like the selection of Ahkello Witherspoon a lot. I think he’s a starting-ready cornerback with great press coverage skills. I don’t know how I feel about the selection of C.J. Beathard. Everything I’ve seen makes him look like a late-round guy, but I have watched limited tape on him. Unfortunately, most people seem to agree that it was a bad pick, especially in the third round. Once again, we’re going to take a look at some grades from the third round from around the Internet. We’ll start with SB Nation’s

  • Terry Collins won't tolerate excuses with Mets losses and injuries piling up
    Big League Stew

    Terry Collins won't tolerate excuses with Mets losses and injuries piling up

    Terry Collins has been around long enough to know when his team is nearing a crossroads. With Thursday’s loss, the Mets have dropped six straight games and 10 out of their last 11 overall. When you combine them with the team’s previous injuries and new injury concerns for Noah Synergaard and Yoenis Cespedes, that’s when resignation, panic and even a reliance on excuses might begin.

  • New England Patriots NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades
    Sports Illustrated

    New England Patriots NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

    Since the Patriots are returning most of the roster from their Super Bowl-winning 2016 season, the team doesn't have any glaring needs or holes to fill. Here's the full list of picks the Patriots hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made. Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State: The wait through 82 picks (including a trade down Friday) was a long one for the Patriots.

  • WATCH: Christian Atsu scores most nonchalant free kick ever for Newcastle United
    We Ain't Got No History

    WATCH: Christian Atsu scores most nonchalant free kick ever for Newcastle United

    If you’ve been watching football for a while, as I’d presume if you’re reading this, you have had, you’ve no doubt seen many free kicks taken, and a few even scored from. You might recall perfect left-footed curlers from Marcos Alonso. You might recall perfect right-footed curlers from Willian. You might recall knuckle-ballers from the likes of David Luiz or Didier Drogba or Cristiano Ronaldo. You might even recall other famous free kicks and free kick-takers from down the years. Whenever I’m asked about free kicks, for example, I invariably end up talking at least briefly about Thomas Häßler, who was famously tiny and had even tinier feet, which as my anecdote goes, allowed him to put the most

  • Hendricks Will Retire St-Pierre ... Again
    MMAmania.com

    Hendricks Will Retire St-Pierre ... Again

    Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bloatedweight champion Johny Hendricks is suddenly relevant at 185 pounds, thanks to a unanimous decision victory over ex-Bellator middleweight kingpin Hector Lombard at UFC Fight Night 105 in Halifax. Okay, so maybe “Bigg Rigg” is not ranked in the top 15, but neither is former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, and “Rush” was able to walk through the 185-pound door and secure an immediate title shot. Which may put him in line for a Hendricks rematch, according to the bearded brawler, who told Submission Radio that history will repeat itself if and when they ever come to blows for a second time. His words: “I can’t wait to retire him again.

  • Caps-Penguins rivalry tests the friendship of Kevin Shattenkirk and Nick Bonino
    CSN Mid-Atlantic

    Caps-Penguins rivalry tests the friendship of Kevin Shattenkirk and Nick Bonino

    Kevin Shattenkirk is new to the Capitals-Penguins rivalry. As a trade deadline acquisition, he has only been with the Caps for about two months. He has not built up a lifetime of hatred for Pittsburgh as have most Caps fans, he does not have painful memories of the series in 2009 or 2016, he has not even had a regular season to accept that fact that he now must hate the Penguins instead of the Chicago Blackhawks like he did in St. Louis. Instead, Shattenkirk brings his own rivalry to this second-round matchup, a personal one between himself and Penguins forward Nick Bonino. “We've battled for years in many different ways,” Shattenkirk said. “In practices, on the golf course, there's plenty of

  • KTRK – Houston

    Lucky Texans fan to get pizza delivery from JJ Watt

    One lucky Texans fan is expecting a special delivery on Saturday: hand-delivered pizza from none other than JJ Watt himself.

  • Washington Post

    Stephen A. Smith fires back at criticism that he should have been among ESPN layoffs

    In the wake of ESPN’s mass firings, news of which continued into Thursday, some joked that it might be easier to list network employees who weren’t fired. Others took the next step by pointing out certain ESPN figures who they would have preferred to see laid off. Given that Stephen A. Smith is arguably ESPN’s best-known personality and, less arguably, its most polarizing, it was inevitable that his would be a prominent name pointed out by those arguing that, if the network had to let some people go, he should have been among them. On his ESPN radio show Thursday, Smith took issue with one source of criticism in particular: Jeff Pearlman, an author and former writer for Sports Illustrated and ESPN.

  • NBC Sports

    Following decommitment, four-star recruit makes eye-opening remarks about Ohio State

    Ohio State lost a four-star recruit on Wednesday when in-state Class of 2018 wing Darius Bazley opted to open up his recruitment. As a rising senior who is just finishing his junior season of high school, Bazley’s decommitment isn’t going to immediately hurt the Buckeyes next season. In a story with Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch, Bazley opened up about why he decommitted from Ohio State.

  • San Francisco 49ers take Chicago's pick, deliver cold Twitter shot
    Shutdown Corner

    San Francisco 49ers take Chicago's pick, deliver cold Twitter shot

    It hasn’t been a good few years to be a San Francisco 49er fan. The 49ers held the No. 2 pick, but swapped it to Chicago for the No. 3 pick, plus the third- and fourth-round picks this year, plus a third-round pick next year. The Bears used that pick to select North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and the 49ers used the next pick to grab Stanford’s Solomon Thomas.

  • Mike Trout's tremendous start already puts him among the greats
    Big League Stew

    Mike Trout's tremendous start already puts him among the greats

    Five years ago on Friday, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout turned into the superstar we all know today. Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register chronicled Trout’s journey, from his disappointing debut to the day he finally arrived. It’s a good read, and a nice look into some of the aspects that drove Trout’s success. It’s fitting, then, that Trout and the Angels are featured as Friday’s MLB Free Game of the Day on Yahoo Sports.

  • Patriots select Youngstown State EDGE Derek Rivers with the 83rd overall pick
    Pats Pulpit

    Patriots select Youngstown State EDGE Derek Rivers with the 83rd overall pick

    The New England Patriots have selected Youngstown State EDGE Derek Rivers with the 83rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired this selection after trading down from 72nd overall with the Tennessee Titans. Rivers will be the #4 defensive end in the rotation, behind Trey Flowers, Rob Ninkovich, and Kony Ealy. He is slightly undersized and comes from a small school, so he will benefit from a year in the system before elevating to the #2 spot in the rotation in 2018. Name: Derek Rivers Position: EDGE School: Youngstown State Measurables: 6’4, 248 pounds; 4.61s 40 yard dash; 10’3 broad jump Rivers comes from a small school, but he absolutely wrecked the competition. He collected

  • Yankees hopeful racing through Triple-A doesn’t hold back
    New York Post

    Yankees hopeful racing through Triple-A doesn’t hold back

    He could have walked back his words, laughed off an offseason tweet as a fanciful lark and echoed the keeping-my-head-down generics that so many have refined. But Tyler Wade, a top Yankees prospect with aspirations much higher than that billing, doesn’t regret a word. Four months ago, the Yankees’ ostensible Triple-A shortstop declared that a World Series ring is the goal for this season — “Big things on my mind for 2017” he wrote with a picture of a ring, not the wedding variety. This week Wade expressed the same kind of confidence, saying the target hasn’t changed for 2017. “Absolutely,” Wade said over the phone. “That’s always the goal, getting that ring. That was kind of an excitement thing,

  • Tennis: Terrific Thiem sends Murray tumbling in Barcelona
    Omnisport

    Tennis: Terrific Thiem sends Murray tumbling in Barcelona

    An inspired Dominic Thiem progressed to the final of the Barcelona Open with a thrilling three-set victory over an out-of-sorts Andy Murray. World number one Murray, who had a 2-0 head-to-head record over Thiem prior to the encounter, had to battle to victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Friday, but 24 hours later succumbed to a 6-2 3-6 6-4 defeat. The Scot appeared to have turned the tide after levelling the match and going up an early break in the decider, but Thiem was rewarded for his aggressive and accurate play, and he can now look forward to a final with nine-time champion Rafael Nadal or Horacio Zeballos.