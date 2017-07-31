MLB trade deadline: Yu Darvish traded to Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired starter Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers on Monday, minutes before the trade deadline, loading up for the stretch run with the best player available on the trade market, sources familiar with the deal told Yahoo Sports.

In exchange for Darvish, a free agent this winter, the Dodgers sent prospects Willie Calhoun, A.J. Alexy and Brendon Davis to the Rangers.

Willie Calhoun is the prize for Texas. Bat will play in the big leagues. The question is position. At 2B now. Scouts worry he won't stay. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2017





A.J. Alexy is a big RHP just a year out of HS who's punching out a lot of guys in A ball. Could grow into frame and gain velo. Upside play. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2017





Brendon Davis is a classic Rangers athlete play. He's a huge — 6-4 — and skinny infielder. Big flameout risk. Also monster upside. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2017





Darvish, who turns 31 in August, fortifies a Dodgers rotation that already includes an injured Clayton Kershaw and a resurgent Alex Wood. They’ll rely upon him in October, where he’ll take his disappointing ERA and impressive strikeout rate and try to rekindle the notion he is the sort of frontline starter who warrants a long-term extension.

While his last start didn’t exactly scream as much – Darvish allowed a career-high 10 earned runs – his numbers this season had been similar to previous years prior to the meltdown. Darvish continues to strike out more than one batter per inning, and it’s those flashes of dominance, not to mention his wide variety of pitches, that made him such an alluring target in spite of recent struggles.

The Dodgers were far from the only interested parties. At some point or another, the New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Indians and Washington Nationals engaged with the Rangers on Darvish.

Some teams couldn’t put together compelling enough packages. Others were loath to budge on giving up high-end prospects for a rental player. In the end, the Rangers didn’t end up getting top prospects Alex Verdugo or Walker Buehler from the Dodgers.

Yu Darvish’s time in Texas is coming to an end. (AP Images) More

Texas struggled with the decision to trade Darvish. After last season, when the Rangers made the postseason for a second consecutive year, their future looked strong. A combination of injuries and underperformance plagued the Rangers, and following the 22-10 defeat in which Darvish allowed those 10 runs, Texas decided to sell free agents-to-be.

Onto the market went a starter with a 4.01 ERA and a Tommy John scar on his elbow. And that was fine by the Dodgers, who were happy to jump on Darvish when he was available and now get two full months from him before the time they really need him most.