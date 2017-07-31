MLB trade deadline: Here's your rundown of every move on deadline day

This is Yahoo Sports’ MLB trade deadline tracker, your one-stop shop for all the wackiness that goes down during trade season. With the 4 p.m. ET Monday deadline in the past, here’s a rundown of everything happened — from the last-minute Monday deals to the trades from last week.

TIM BECKHAM TRADED TO ORIOLES

The Tampa Bay Rays parted ways with former No. 1 overall pick Tim Beckham at the trade deadline, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, sending him to the Baltimore Orioles in a last-minute trade before the 4 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline. Beckham, 27, is a versatile infielder who has played second, third and shortstop for the Rays this season. He’s having the best year of his mostly-disappointing career, hitting .259/.314/.407 with 12 homers. Topkin reports that the O’s are sending back minor-league pitcher Tobias Myers.

JOAQUIN BENOIT TRADED FROM PHILLIES TO PIRATES

Veteran right-handed reliever Joaquin Benoit was traded from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Pittsburgh Pirates in an intrastate swap, according to Ryan Lawrence of Philly Voice. Benoit, 40, has an 4.07 ERA this season in 44 appearances for the Phillies. According to Lawrence, the Phillies are getting right-hander Seth McGarry in return. He’s currently in Single-A.

DODGERS GO ALL-IN, TRADE FOR YU DARVISH FROM DODGERS

The Los Angeles Dodgers, baseball’s best team at this point, are officially all-in for 2017. They made the move all their fans wanted Monday and acquired Texas Rangers starter Yu Darvish, who is set to be a free agent after this season. Darvish has a 4.01 ERA this season, but his pedigree is better than that. He should help while Clayton Kershaw is hurt and make L.A.’s rotation much deeper in the postseason. The Rangers are getting prospects Willie Calhoun, A.J. Alexy and Brendon Davis in return. Get more on the trade here.

NATIONALS ADD MORE BULLPEN OOMPH WITH TWINS’ ALL-STAR BRANDON KINTZLER

The Washington Nationals kept adding to their bullpen on trade-deadline day, getting Minnesota Twins All-Star Brandon Kintzler, who has a 2.78 ERA and 28 saves this season. The righty, who will be 33 on Tuesday, is a free agent after this season and the Twins decided to sell him at peak value as they’ve fallen from grace in the AL Central. The Twins get lefty Tyler Watson in return. Read more about the deal here.

DODGERS NAB RELIEVER TONY WATSON FROM THE PIRATES

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired reliever Tony Watson from the Pittsburgh Pirates to help their bullpen. Watson, 32, has a 3.66 ERA over 46 2/3 innings with Pittsburgh. He’s slated to be a free-agent at the end of the season.

THE DODGERS GOT ANOTHER TONY TOO

The Dodgers also added Tony Cingrani from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for veteran outfielder Scott Van Slyke and catcher Hendrik Clementina, who is currently in rookie ball. Cingrani, 27, was once a touted pitching prospect with a high strikeout rate, but he’s struggled in recent years — especially this year with a 5.40 ERA and nine homers allowed to 99 batters.

DIAMONDBACKS BRING BACK DAVID HERNANDEZ IN DEAL WITH ANGELS

The Arizona Diamondbacks did the fashionable thing and got themselves another reliever at the deadline. David Hernandez will make his way back to the D-Backs after spending the first half of 2017 with the Los Angeles Angels. Hernandez, 32, has a 2.23 ERA over 36 1/3 innings this season. The right hander spent four seasons with Arizona, posting a 3.54 ERA in his time with the club.

CLEVELAND REUNITES WITH RELIEVER JOE SMITH IN DEAL WITH BLUE JAYS

The Cleveland Indians picked up a reliever for the stretch run Monday, acquiring Joe Smith in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Smith, 33, has a 3.28 ERA over 35 2/3 innings this year. He’s nothing more than a rental, as he’s set to be a free-agent at the end of the season. Smith should be familiar with Cleveland, he spent five seasons with the team before going to the Los Angeles Angels in 2014.

The Blue Jays will receive pitcher Tom Pannone and shortstop Samad Taylor in the deal. Pannone, a 22-year-old starter, has a 2.62 ERA over 82 1/3 innings in Double-A. Taylor, 18, is hitting .300/.328/.467 in 130 plate appearances in Low A. Neither player was listed among the team’s top-30 prospects coming into the season, according to Baseball America.

YANKEES ACQUIRE SONNY GRAY FOR THREE PROSPECTS

The New York Yankees got the starter they needed Monday, acquiring Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics. Gray, who is under team control through 2019, will help New York replace Michael Pineda in the rotation this season, and in the future. Starter CC Sabathia is also slated to be a free-agent at the end of the year, so Gray is far from a rental.

In return, the Athletics received Dustin Fowler, Jorge Mateo and James Kaprielian. Fowler, you may remember, ruptured a tendon in his knee during his major-league debut. He’s currently recovering from that injury. Kaprielian is also injured, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in April. Mateo, 22, is hitting .300/.381/.525 over 140 plate appearances at Double-A.

JEREMY JEFFRESS TRADED BACK TO BREWERS

After a rocky year in Texas, reliever Jeremy Jeffress was officially traded back to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick was the first to report the deal. Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweets that the Rangers will receive right-hander Tayler Scott in return.

Jeffress was included in the blockbuster at last year’s deadline that also saw Jonathan Lucroy traded to Texas. The deal did not work out as hoped for Texas. On Sunday, they dealt a struggling Lucroy to Colorado for a player to be named later.

Jeffress’ issues in Texas went beyond the baseball field. He had a DWI shortly after arriving and was suspended for a key portion of the stretch run. Anxiety issues also contributed to Jeffress struggling to fit in the Texas clubhouse. He’s posted a 5.31 ERA as a reliever this season. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that Jeffress never wanted to leave Milwaukee in the first place, so perhaps a return to where he’s comfortable will be beneficial to himself and the contending Brewers.

DIAMONDBACKS ACQUIRE ADAM ROSALES TO HELP COVER FOR INJURED CHRIS OWINGS

The fastest home run sprinter in baseball is headed to the desert. According to Nick Piecoro on AZ Central, the Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired veteran utility man Adam Rosales from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league right-hander Jeferson Mejia.

The trade comes one day after Chris Owings suffered a broken right middle finger after being hit by a pitch. Owings, who was mired in a 2-for-34 slump before the injury, was officially placed on the 60-day disabled list, meaning the soonest he’ll be back is late September. The injury created a more pressing need for Arizona, though it’s likely they would have looked to add another option anyway with Owings struggling.

Rosales, 34, was not exactly tearing the cover off the ball in Oakland. He posted a .234/.273/.346 with four homers and 27 RBI over 71 games, but he does provide the same versatility that Owings does. He should be a decent stopgap and solid bench asset down the stretch.

CUBS GET THEIR RELIEVER WITH TIGERS CLOSER JUSTIN WILSON

The Chicago Cubs bullpen got even stronger Sunday with the acquisition of Justin Wilson from the Detroit Tigers. Wilson, who is under team control through next season, is more than just a rental. He can help the team attempt to win their second straight World Series, and offset the loss of some of the relievers set to depart this winter.

RED SOX BOLSTER BULLPEN WITH ADDITION OF ADDISON REED

Never one to stay quiet at the deadline, Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski added a big piece to his bullpen Monday, acquiring closer Addison Reed from the Mets. The Red Sox sent back minor leaguers Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista and Stephen Nogosek in a rare deal that included all relief pitchers.

TWINS FLIP JAIME GARCIA TO YANKEES FOR TWO PROSPECTS

The Jaime Garcia era with the Minnesota Twins was brief, and not very memorable. Minnesota flipped the 31-year-old lefty to the New York Yankees for pitchers Deitrich Enns and Zack Littell. Garcia should slot into a Yankees’ rotation that lost Michael Pineda to Tommy John surgery. Over 119 2/3 innings, Garcia has a 4.29 ERA.

Enns, 26, has a 2.29 ERA over seven starts in Triple-A. He’s struck out 37 and walked 10 over 39 1/3 innings. Enns was not listed among the team’s top-30 prospects prior to the season, according to Baseball America. Littell, 21, has a 1.87 ERA split between two minor-league levels. Seven of his 18 starts have come in Double-A. Littell entered the years as the team’s No. 24 prospect by Baseball America.

PHILLIES STAY BUSY BY TRADING JEREMY HELLICKSON TO O’S

The Phillies fire sale picked up some steam on Friday night with a pair of trades. Below you’ll find details of their deal sending Howie Kendrick to the Washington Nationals. FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports the team has also dealt veteran starter Jeremy Hellickson to the Baltimore Orioles for Double-A left-hander Garrett Cleavinger and outfielder Hyun Soo Kim.

The deal makes sense for the Phillies. They’re simply looking to shed salary to move along with their rebuild. Although their decision to not trade Hellickson at last season’s deadline appears to have come back to bite them. The return is not on par with what was expected had they pulled the trigger then.

As for the Orioles thought process, they do need pitching. However, with them seven games out of first place in the AL East and six games back from a Wild Card spot, a postseason run this season seems unlikely. Hellickson will be a free agent at season’s end, so this either a long shot rental or the beginning of a bigger deal that might see them flip Hellickson.

The 30-year-old right-hander has a 4.73 ERA through 20 starts this season and certainly could help a contender fill out its rotation.

ROCKIES PICK UP JONATHAN LUCROY FROM THE RANGERS

Jonathan Lucroy hasn’t had a great season, but he represents a big upgrade for the Colorado Rockies. With a strong second half, he can send Colorado to the playoffs for the first time since 2009 and salvage his year so he can get a big contract on the free-agent market. The Texas Rangers will get a player to be named later.

ROYALS CONTINUE PLAYOFF PUSH WITH DEAL FOR WHITE SOX OUTFIELDER MELKY CABRERA

The Kansas City Royals continue to go all-in, picking up Melky Cabrera from the Chicago White Sox. Cabrera is a big offensive upgrade over Alex Gordon in left, but could also see time at DH. In exchange, Chicago picked up pitchers A.J. Puckett and Andre Davis.

METS MAKE SURPRISING TRADE FOR AJ RAMOS

The Mets temporarily went from sellers to buyers on Friday, adding Marlins closer AJ Ramos in a deal no one saw coming. To complete the deal, the Mets sent minor league right-hander Merandy Gonzalez and minor league outfielder Ricardo Cespedes to Miami.

NATIONALS ACQUIRE VETERAN HOWIE KENDRICK FROM PHILLIES

The Nationals search for a right-handed bat off the bench led them to a division rival. On Friday, the team acquired infielder/outfielder Howie Kendrick from the Phillies in exchange for minor league left-hander McKenzie Mills. Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network was the first to report a deal was developing. Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice.com filled us in on the return.

Kendrick, 34, has been limited to 39 games this season due to injury, but has produced very well when healthy. Through 156 plate appearances, he’s posted a robust .340/.397/.454 batting line, while contributing two homers, eight doubles and eight steals. He appeals to Washington because he can provide some needed pop off the bench, which was weakened by injuries to starters Adam Eaton and Trea Turner. He also brings versatility with his ability to play second base, which was his primary position, along with first base, third base and both corner outfield positions.

Kendrick is far from the most exciting name that will be traded this weekend, but he’s a guy who can help the Nationals.

WHITE SOX CONTINUE REBUILD, TRADE RELIEVER DAN JENNINGS TO RAYS FOR ANOTHER PROSPECT

The Chicago White Sox are selling off everything not bolted to the floor. The team struck again Thursday, sending reliever Dan Jennings to the Tampa Bay Rays for first base prospect Casey Gillaspie.

The 30-year-old Jennings will help a Rays’ bullpen that ranks 19th in the majors with a 4.34 ERA. The left-hander has a 3.45 ERA over 44 1/3 innings. He’s struck out over 20 percent of the batters he’s faced this year, and is under team control through 2019.

In exchange, Chicago picked up a former 2014 first round draft pick. Gillaspie, 22, came into the year as the No. 74 prospect in the game, according to Baseball America. The first baseman has struggled this season, hitting just .227/.296/.357 in Triple-A. Gillaspie did not appear on Baseball America’s top-100 midseason update.

BREWERS BOLSTER BULLPEN BY ACQUIRING ANTHONY SWARZAK FROM WHITE SOX

The Milwaukee Brewers are doing anything they can to stop their recent skid. The club took another step toward trying to compete with the Cubs in the second half by picking up reliever Anthony Swarzak in a deal with the Chicago White Sox. The 31-year-old reliever isn’t a big name, but he’s having a strong year. Through 48 1/3 innings, Swarzak has posted a 2.23 ERA. His contract is up at the end of the season, so he’s merely a rental for the Brewers. The team’s bullpen ranks 19th with a 4.23 ERA, so Swarzak will fill an important need.

In exchange, the White Sox acquired outfielder/third baseman Ryan Cordell. The 25-year-old is hitting .284/.349/.506, with 10 home runs, in 292 plate appearances at Triple-A. It’s worth nothing that the Brewers’ Triple-A club plays in Colorado Springs, which is regarded as a tremendous hitting environment. At 25, Cordell is also old for the league. Still, he has some promise. Coming into the year, he rated as the Brewers’ No. 18 prospect according to Baseball America.

ROCKIES ACQUIRE RELIEVER PAT NESHEK FROM PHILLIES

In need of a bullpen boost, the Colorado Rockies adding veteran reliever Pat Neshek in a four-player deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. Headed back to Philadelphia will be minor league infielder Jose Gomez and right-handed pitchers J.D. Hammer and Alejandro Requena. Neshek, 36, is a two-time All-Star who has posted a 1.12 ERA in 40 1/3 innings this season.

TWINS ACQUIRE PITCHER JAIME GARCIA FROM THE BRAVES FOR 19-YEAR-OLD RIGHTY HUASCAR YNOA

The Minnesota Twins have gotten off to a better start than anticipated, and sit just one game out of the second wild card spot in the American League. Instead of sitting back and hoping that continues, the team decided to make a modest play to strengthen its rotation with Jaime Garcia. The 31-year-old has been serviceable with the Atlanta Braves this year, posting a 4.30 ERA over 113 innings. Garcia should help a Twins rotation that ranks 24th in the majors with a 4.92 ERA. He’ll be a free-agent at the end of the season. Minnesota also picked up catcher Anthony Recker and some cash in the deal.

The 19-year-old Ynoa came into the year ranked as the Twins’ No. 29 prospect according to Baseball America. He’s struggled in rookie ball, posting a 5.26 ERA over 25 2/3 innings. His strikeout rate remains strong, and he’s capable of hitting 95 mph with his fastball. He’s the brother of Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Ynoa. (Chris Cwik)

ROYALS AND PADRES SWAP TRAVIS WOOD AND TREVOR CAHILL, AND FOUR OTHERS, IN SIX-PLAYER DEAL

The Kansas City Royals are going to take one more shot at the postseason before they break up their core. The team picked up pitchers Trevor Cahill, Ryan Buchter and Brandon Maurer in a six-player deal with the San Diego Padres on Monday. Of that trio, Cahill has been the best of the bunch, posting a 3.69 ERA over 61 innings in 11 starts. Maurer has a 5.72 ERA despite strong peripherals in the bullpen. Buchter has posted a solid 3.05 ERA over 38 1/3 innings. Cahill is set to be a free-agent at the end of the season. Maurer and Buchter are under Royals’ control for multiple years.

In exchange, the Padres picked up Travis Wood, Matt Strahm and Esteury Ruiz. Wood is the biggest name of the group, but he’s struggled this season. Through 41 2/3 innings, he has a 6.91 ERA. Strahm, 25, was in the midst of a tough year before tearing his patellar tendon. He had a 5.45 ERA prior to the injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season as he recovers. Strahm was considered the team’s No. 2 prospect coming into the year according to Baseball America. Ruiz, an 18-year-old infielder, is having a fantastic season in rookie ball. Through 21 games, he’s hitting .419/.440/.779. Both Strahm and Ruiz are under team control for multiple seasons. Wood is under contract through at least 2018. (Chris Cwik)

DIAMONDBACKS PICK UP JOHN RYAN MURPHY FROM TWINS FOR A RELIEVER

The Arizona Diamondbacks strengthened their catching depth by picking up John Ryan Murphy from the Minnesota Twins. The 26-year-old Murphy is hitting .226/.304/.337 in Triple-A. To get Murphy, Arizona had to part with 22-year-old reliever Gabriel Moya. The lefty has an excellent 0.82 ERA, with a 41.7 percent strikeout rate, at Double-A this year.

RED SOX ACQUIRE EDUARDO NÚÑEZ FROM GIANTS

The Boston Red Sox may have called up top prospect Rafael Devers on Sunday, but that didn’t stop them from adding Eduardo Núñez in a deal with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. It’s believed Núñez will platoon with Devers, but he also has experience playing second, short and both corner outfield spots. He could be used as a utility man/super sub on days the regular starters need rest.

CUBS GIVE UP FOUR PROSPECTS FOR WHITE SOX PITCHER JOSE QUINTANA

The Chicago Cubs went to their in-state rival to try and stabilize their rotation, acquiring 28-year-old lefty Jose Quintana. In exchange, the Chicago White Sox received a package of four prospects, including prized outfielder Eloy Jimenez and pitcher Dylan Cease. (Chris Cwik)

YANKEES GET TODD FRAZIER, DAVID ROBERTSON AND TOMMY KAHNLE FROM WHITE SOX

The New York Yankees decided to try and make a play for the postseason by picking up third baseman Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the rebuilding White Sox. Chicago picked up Tyler Clippard and three prospects in the deal, including outfielder Blake Rutherford. (Chris Cwik)

ARIZONA PICKS UP POWER BY DEALING FOR J.D. MARTINEZ

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired the most sought-after power bat on the trade market by acquiring outfielder J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for three prospects.

Martinez, who is slashing .302/.387/.624, joins incumbent sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb to create a formidable middle of the order for the now all-in Diamondbacks. The 29-year-old soon-to-be free-agent was sidelined with a nagging foot injury earlier in the season, but has rebounded nicely with 16 homers in 61 games entering Monday.

On the other end of the deal, the Tigers received young and promising middle infielders Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King. Of the trio, Lugo comes to Detroit with the most hype as the No. 4 prospect in the Diamondbacks’ system entering the season. (Vikram Bodas)

NATIONALS SEND BLAKE TREINEN TO OAKLAND FOR SEAN DOOLITTLE AND RYAN MADSON

The Washington Nationals made a big move to aid their league-worst bullpen, bringing in veteran relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for reliever Blake Treinen and prospects Jesus Luzardo and Sheldon Neuse.

Madson, who has a 2008 World Series ring with Philadelphia and a 2015 ring with Kansas City, has experience as both a closer and a set-up man. The 36-year-old righty has a 1.91 ERA this season through Monday, mostly as an eighth-inning man. Doolittle, a lefty, has dealt with injury issues in the past, but he’s been lights out this year with a 0.74 WHIP, the best mark of any Nationals reliever. Washington’s bullpen ranks last in MLB with a 5.18 ERA.

In return, the Athletics receive Treinen, a hard-throwing righty who entered the season as Washington’s primary option at closer, but struggled ever since. They also picked up two prospects in the deal. Luzardo has a 1.65 ERA in four rookie ball appearances, and Neuse is hitting .290 across 81 games in Class A and Class A Advanced. (Zach Pereles)

MARINERS ACQUIRE DAVID PHELPS AND GONZALES FOR FIVE PROSPECTS

The Seattle Mariners made two separate trades to try and strengthen the club for the second half. The first involved picking up reliever David Phelps from the Marlins for four prospects, the best of which was outfielder Brayan Hernandez.

The team also sent power-hitting outfielder Tyler O’Neil to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for pitcher Marco Gonzales. Both players ranked fairly high on each team’s prospect lists. (Chris Cwik)

