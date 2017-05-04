MLB surprises and disappointments after one month

The first month of Major League Baseball’s regular season is in the books. While that’s a relatively short period of time considering the season stretches until October, it’s also a nice arbitrary cutoff that allows us to evaluate teams and players.

With one month gone, we’ve already seen our fair share of surprises and disappointments. No one could have predicted Eric Thames’ return to the majors would go this well. On the flip side, anyone who had the San Francisco Giants penciled into the World Series probably felt pretty good about that decision.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Baseball contest now]

That’s the beauty of baseball. Though we live in an era where stats and projections are more prominent than ever, it’s the unexpected that grabs our attention.

With that in mind, The Stew presents our biggest surprises and disappointments one month into the season. Let’s dive right in.

View photos Eric Thames has been giving a lot of high fives in 2017. (AP) More

SURPRISE: ERIC THAMES, 1B/OF, MILWAUKEE BREWERS

“Surprise” doesn’t seem to be the right word to describe Thames’ early season performance. It’s really a combination of flabbergasted and incredulous. No one expected Thames to come back from Korea and bash like gangbusters, but here we are. His 11 home runs and .326/.446/.761 triple slash speak for themselves. (Liz Roscher)

DISAPPOINTMENT: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

If the Giants’ 2017 season were a country album, it’d be called “Dirt Bikes & Disappointments.” You know the Madison Bumgarner story by now — out until the All-Star break because of a dirt-bike accident. But the Giants’ worst-in-the-NL record thus far isn’t just because of MadBum. They are a MadMess. They’re in the bottom third of the league in batting average, ERA and runs scored. There’s not just one thing that needs to be fixed. The problem? Everything. (Mike Oz)

SURPRISE: RYAN ZIMMERMAN, 1B, WASHINGTON NATIONALS

That Nationals offense was a nightmare to deal with in April, and it wasn’t Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy or even Trea Turner leading the charge. Instead, it was a resurgent Ryan Zimmerman. No one knew what to expect from Zimmerman coming off three straight seasons plagued by injuries. What they received in April was the National League leader in home runs (11 – tied with Eric Thames), RBIs (30), average (.424), and slugging (.859). That is definitely surprising production. Perhaps it’s not sustainable, but above all else it’s encouraging. (Mark Townsend)

View photos Edwin Encarnacion hasn’t been himself at the plate thus far. (AP) More

DISAPPOINTMENT: EDWIN ENCARNACION, 1B, CLEVELAND INDIANS

Encarnacion’s first month with his new club hasn’t gone that well. The first baseman is hitting just .198/.333/.333 over 118 plate appearances. Encarnacion is typically a slow starter, so there’s still plenty of reason to be optimistic about a bounce-back, but it’s hard to ignore two glaring issues. First off, he’s whiffing a lot more than usual. Encarnacion has a 33.1 percent strikeout rate this year, high above his 16.5 percent career average. You might usually write that off to small sample shenanigans, but the fact that Encarnacion is now 34 makes his struggles more worrisome. Is he simply having issues recognizing pitches right now, or are his strikeouts a sign that he’s lost bat speed and may not be able to adjust? (Chris Cwik)

SURPRISE: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

For all the grief the D-backs have gotten the past couple years about their roster construction, trades and their front office, you have to hand it to them: They’re doing a lot better than everybody expected this season. They’re 17-13 entering play on Thursday. That’s better than the Cubs, Indians, Rangers — all of whom are expected to be postseason teams. And better than division foes the Giants and Dodgers. Can the D-backs keep it up? We’ll see. It won’t be easy. But maybe it’s time we start giving them a little less grief. (Oz)

Read More