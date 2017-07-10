MLB All-Star Game 2017: AL and NL starting lineups

The starting lineups for Tuesday’s All-Star Game are in.

While most of the starters were known prior to Monday thanks to the fan vote, both managers still had to determine their batting order and, most importantly, decide on a starting pitcher for the contest.

View photos Yankees rookie Aaron Judge is ready for the All-Star Game. (AP Photo) More

Here’s how the American League will line up behind manager Brad Mills.

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees George Springer, LF, Houston Astros Carlos Correa, SS, Houston Astros Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays Corey Dickerson, DH, Tampa Bay Rays Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City Royals Mookie Betts, CF, Boston Red Sox

On the mound, Mills opted to go with Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale. By many measures, he’s been the best pitcher in baseball this season. Sale’s 5.3 fWAR leads all pitchers. He also leads baseball with 178 strikeouts. Sale has a 2.75 ERA over 127 2/3 innings in his first season in Boston. Sale was selected over Corey Kluber, Dallas Keuchel and Yu Darvish, but a number of pitchers will be used during the contest. It will be Sale’s second consecutive All-Star Game start.

View photos Nationals slugger Bryce Harper will once again lead the NL. (AP Photo) More

Here’s how the National League will line up behind manager Joe Maddon.

Charlie Blackmon, CF, Colorado Rockies Giancarlo Stanton, DH, Miami Marlins Bryce Harper, RF, Washington Nationals Buster Posey, C, San Francisco Giants Daniel Murphy, 2B, Washington Nationals Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies Ryan Zimmerman, 1B, Washington Nationals Marcell Ozuna, LF, Miami Marlins Zack Cozart, SS, Cincinnati Reds

Maddon opted to go with Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer as his starter over plenty of other impressive options. Scherzer boasts a 2.10 ERA and 173 strikeouts over 128 1/3 innings this season. He’s been the best NL pitcher with a 4.4 fWAR, and ranks second in all of baseball behind Sale.

By fWAR, the starting matchup features the best two pitchers in baseball. It should be a good one.

An important reminder: After years of the game “counting,” that’s no longer the case this season. The winning league will only get bragging rights. The All-Star Game will no longer determine home field advantage in the World Series. Home field advantage will now be awarded to the pennant winner with the better record.

We already gave our boldest predictions for the contest, and we want to hear from you now. Now that rosters and starters are in, which team do you think has the edge?

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

The StewPod: A baseball podcast by Yahoo Sports

Subscribe via iTunes or via RSS feed

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik