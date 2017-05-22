MLB rumors: Latest news, buzz, trades and more

Through the first month and a half of the Major League Baseball, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the trade deadline.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Astros are ‘very interested’ in Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole. (Boston Globe)

• The Miami Marlins could end up trading second baseman Dee Gordon. The Marlins are currently in last place in the NL East. (Boston Globe)

• Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says he will fix the team's bullpen problem. The bullpen has blown nine saves in 15 opportunities and are last in the NL with a 5.40 bullpen ERA.

• Former MLB closer Eric Gagne ends comeback attempt. Gagne, a three-time All-Star, saved 187 games in his career. (SB Nation)

Injuries

• The Minnesota Twins place pitcher Phil Hughes was placed on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder discomfort.

• Arizona Diamondbacks placed pitcher Taijuan Walker on the 10-day disabled list with right index finger blister. Move is retroactive to May 20.

• Houston Astros placed catcher Brian McCann on the 7-day disabled list with a concussion.

• Baltimore Orioles placed shortstop Ryan Flaherty on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain. Move is retroactive to May 19.