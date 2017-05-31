MLB rumors: Latest news, buzz, trades and more

Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the trade deadline.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• Dodgers, Red Sox interested in Marlins pitcher Tom Koehler. (Boston Globe)

• Kansas City left-hander Jason Vargas could be dealt before the trading deadline. (Boston Globe)

• Former Florida governor Jeb Bush drops his pursuit to purchase the Miami Marlins

Injuries

• Houston Astros placed RHP Joe Musgrove on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder discomfort. Move is retroactive to May 27.

• Boston Red Sox placed 2B Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist sprain.

• San Francisco Giants placed outfielder Michael Morse on the 7-day disabled list with a concussion

• Tampa Bay Rays placed LF Peter Bourjos on the 10-day disabled list with tennis elbow. Move isretroactive to May 29.

• Pittsburgh Pirates placed catcher Chris Stewart on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.

• Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones is still day-to-day with left hip and ankle injuries. Jones has missed last two games.

• Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez has been diagnosed with a flexor strain, with trip to the DL likely.