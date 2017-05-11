MLB Power Rankings: Yankees climb to No. 1; Cubs continue to slide

World Book Day was a couple weeks back. Our required summer reading:

The rankings (records through Wednesday’s games):

1. New York Yankees (21-10; Previous: 7): The Runaway Girardi.

2. Washington Nationals (22-12; Previous: 1): Lobatonement.

3. Houston Astros (23-11; Previous: 2): The Gurriel on a Train.

4. Baltimore Orioles (22-11; Previous: 3): The Green Miley.

5. Colorado Rockies (22-13; Previous: 6): The Color Purple.

6. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-14; Previous: 10): The Old Man and the Seager.

7. Boston Red Sox (17-16; Previous: 5): One Fish, Two Fish, Red Sox Fish, Blue Fish.

8. Cleveland Indians (18-15; Previous: 8): Yan Quixote.

9. Chicago Cubs (17-17; Previous: 4): Maddon Libs.

10. Arizona Diamondbacks (19-16; Previous: 9): Lovullo in the Time of Cholera.

11. St. Louis Cardinals (19-14; Previous: 15): Aledmys Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

12. Cincinnati Reds (18-15; Previous: 17): Of Price and Men.

13. New York Mets (16-17; Previous: 11): The Five People You Meet in Blevins.

14. Chicago White Sox (15-16; Previous: 21): Hahn with the Wind.

15. Minnesota Twins (16-14; Previous: 27): The Sano Also Rises.

16. Detroit Tigers (16-16; Previous: 13): 1984.

17. Milwaukee Brewers (18-16; Previous: 19): The Thaming of the Shrew.

18. Tampa Bay Rays (17-19; Previous: 14): The Catcher in the Ray.

19. Seattle Mariners (17-17; Previous: 20): Haniger Games.

20. Texas Rangers (15-20; Previous: 12): A Tale of Yu Cities.

21. Miami Marlins (13-20; Previous: 16): Bour and Peace.

22. Los Angeles Angels (17-19; Previous: 25): The Tender Escobar.

23. Pittsburgh Pirates (14-20; Previous: 18): The Fault in Our Starling.

24. Oakland Athletics (16-18; Previous: 24): Winnie the Doo.

25. Philadelphia Phillies (13-19; Previous: 26): Angela’s Altherr.

26. San Diego Padres (13-22; Previous: 29): Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margot.

27. San Francisco Giants (12-23; Previous: 22): The Boys in the Bochy.

28. Toronto Blue Jays (13-21; Previous: 23): Pillars of the Earth.

29. Atlanta Braves (11-20; Previous: 30): The Great Dansby.

30. Kansas City Royals (12-21; Previous: 28): Yost Horizon.

