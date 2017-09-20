Here are the players who could impact MLB’s postseason

Archie Bradley hasn’t allowed a hit in September, and has allowed one run since the third week of July, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are going to play a postseason game (and maybe a lot more) and he’s totally jacked about it.

I assume.

We talked midsummer. He was pretty much jacked about everything. In good conscience it is fair to predict he still is, and will be for the next days, weeks, however long this thing lasts, and then will be totally jacked in February when it starts over.

Bradley seems the very best of the hardball journey that can’t always be counted on, but can always be believed in. He was an early draft pick and looked it, and then came the part about becoming the front-end pitcher like right now there’s no time to wait, and there came injuries and the ball that hit him square in the face and the results that sometimes did not reflect precisely what the big fastball and slider and curveball projected as.

So the Diamondbacks tried him in the bullpen and he’s been a beast, rumbling into games with all that beard and all those bad intentions, then, most often, stomping from the mound having laid out another few hitters. He has a 1.20 ERA and sub-1.00 WHIP across 263 batters faced.

Sometimes the pitcher finds the role and sometimes the role finds the pitcher (think Andrew Miller, Wade Davis), which is to say either Bradley is this guy because it works 12 or 15 pitches at a time or this was going to be Bradley today, at 25 years old, having soaked up and put to work the lessons of the journey, in the first inning, the eighth or wherever.

“I would say I found myself as a pitcher,” he said. “I think, obviously I’m excelling in my role and I’ve had a lot of fun doing it – it’s a lot of fun – but I definitely think that what I’ve done is open my mind to pitching in general. How to attack guys. Understanding what I can and can’t get away with.

“Like, as a starter, you don’t have your curveball in the first inning, you can find it in the second inning, the third inning. Out of the bullpen, you have to find it the next pitch. It’s live or die. So understanding that you have to make adjustments quickly. And if you can make those adjustments quickly as a starter, how much better you can turn stuff around? And just, mentally, the preparation, my routine – I’m sure every starter has their own routine, they’re all completely different – but at least from what I was doing, I learned I don’t need three-fourths of the stuff I was doing to get ready to pitch. And it has made pitching a lot simpler.”

Archie Bradley delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on September 10, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Basically, he said, he’d overthought the whole thing and was borderline wrung out by game time.

“Exactly,” he said. “Just the whole day in general. You wake up and you don’t pitch till 7 o’clock, and I had one day to pitch a week. One day. I built it up to be this big day. Now I’m just free. When the phone rings you gotta be ready. So mentally I just feel like it’s unlocked the side I needed to overcome.”

Bradley would not say he’d be a reliever forever. He is today. That’s good enough for today. While he runs hot on fastballs and curveballs these days, he keeps his slider and changeup close in the bullpen or when throwing before games. They’re still there, he said, saved for tomorrow. Meantime, he’s among the reasons the Diamondbacks could be a dangerous team in October. Archie Bradley is good. Really good. And what’s great about that is he so loves being good. He wears it in his pregame laughter and his postgame chatter, in his endless optimism, in his appreciation for how yesterday prepared him for today.

“This,” he said, “is what baseball should be like.”

