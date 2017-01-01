MLB Network's home run challenge went poorly for Eric Byrnes

It turns out Ronda Rousey and Mariah Carey weren’t the only ones to experience rough endings to 2016. Former major leaguer and current MLB Network analyst Eric Byrnes had some forgettable moments too after losing a recent home run derby within the confines of Studio 42 at the Network’s home base in New Jersey.

And he wasn’t exactly battling the stiffest of competition either. He was facing off against NHL Network studio analyst Brian Lawton in what was expected to be a lopsided win.

If you wagered on it, it will probably be the last bet you ever make. Not only did Byrnes and his 109 career home runs lose, he was shutout, 2-0.

.@MLBNetwork and @NHLNetwork faced off in a home run derby. As you can see from the GIF, it didn't go as planned: https://t.co/ORekymC2pZ pic.twitter.com/4Bai0Mgc0a — Cut4 (@Cut4) December 29, 2016





The whiffs were a reoccurring theme for Byrnes. We believe they counted nine.

Those were mostly blamed on Harold Reynolds, who handled the pitching for Byrnes.

Eric Byrnes (middle) and Harold Reynolds (right) had more whiffs and excuses than home runs in their contest against NHL Network's Brian Lawton and Kevin Weekes. (MLB Network)

This was one of six different competitions between the sports networks. The overall competition consisted of three baseball-related and three hockey-related events, and were obviously inspired by the 2017 Winter Classic, which will take place Monday, Jan. 2 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

The competition was friendly, and not exactly large scale. As noted, the derby took place in Studio 42, not a major league stadium or even a Little League park. Still, you’d expect the major leaguers to have an advantage, if for no other reason than they spend many nights during the year smacking wiffle balls around said studio. They had the home-field advantage and managed to flop, giving the NHL crew some bragging rights.

Unfortunately for Byrnes, there was no redemption in the cards for him. However, Harold Reynolds was able to bring home a win in the accuracy hitting contest, defeating NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes.

To be honest, we’re not sure who won the overall contest. All we know is that by Saturday, the NHL Network crew had taken over Studio 42, makeshift rink and all.





