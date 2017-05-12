MLB needs to act on beanballs – but we should know better

Last week’s beanball war between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles cast a harsh light on Major League Baseball’s toxic approach to violence

Beanballs over time have become baseball’s version of frontier-style justice. Photograph: Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images More

The absurdity of Major League Baseball’s beanball culture reached a peak during last week’s Red Sox-Orioles series. Boston entered the series with its hurlers still angry at Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, who inadvertently clipped Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia with a slide in their previous series. Matt Barnes and Chris Sale threw at Machado over the clubs’ next few meetings, only for Machado to punish those attempts with an RBI double and a home run respectively.

But Machado was mad following Sale’s brushback attempt in the second game of their most recent series this past Tuesday. After the game, he vented to reporters. “Pitchers out there with fucking balls in their hands, throwing 100mph trying to hit people,” Machado said. “And I’ve fucking got a bat too. I could go out there and crush somebody if I wanted to. But you know what, I’d get suspended for a year and the pitcher only gets suspended for two games. That’s not cool.”

Charging the mound with a bat and taking on the opposing team like it’s the pole fight scene from The Matrix Reloaded isn’t going to solve anything, but Machado is on to something. The beanball has been used by pitchers for years to enforce frontier-style justice on the baseball diamond, usually according to the ever-hallowed “unwritten rules” of the game. The pitcher enforces these rules with a projectile hurled at 90- to 100mph, sometimes in the vicinity of the batter’s head. The batter’s recourse? Get one of his pitchers to throw at one of the opponent’s hitters, leading to a violent and extremely stupid cycle of beanballs that only ends when one of the two teams finally gets bored or the commissioner steps in and tells the children to calm down.

Major League Baseball suspended Barnes for four games, but Sale got off without any punishment, as the league determined Sale’s pitch wasn’t done with “malice”. Intent is difficult to prove, but it’s hard to believe MLB couldn’t look at the Red Sox and their targeting of Machado and not see the pattern. The commissioner’s office clearly thought something was getting out of hand. Baltimore starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was ejected the next day for hitting Xander Bogaerts with a 77mph slider – not exactly the pitch of choice for a beanball war – signaling the umpires were under orders to intervene at the slightest hint of retaliation.

Most revealing, though, was this quote from Commissioner Manfred. “I felt it was different than the normal I-hit-your-guy, you-hit-my-guy,” he told reporters gathered at Target Field, where he was watching the Twins host the Red Sox. This is the commissioner, the public facing moral voice of baseball, saying that there is an acceptable form of the beanball war.

He went on to admit that Major League Baseball hardly monitors these beanball wars as they develop. “As a matter of fact,” he said, “it persisted so long was hard to trace back who had hit who when and whose turn it was.” That comment is odd for two reasons. First, literally every pitch thrown this season has been and will be televised, so there’s no hidden evidence. Second, Manfred continues to insist on a proper form of the beanball war, with all acceptable as long as turns are observed.

If anything, it belies the league’s casual attitude towards its pitchers pelting hitters with 90mph projectiles. Anger from batters like Machado, then, should be understandable. How should hitters take Manfred’s statement as anything but hanging them out to dry? And how should pitchers across the league take it if not as an endorsement of the use of the beanball as a disciplinary or scare tactic?

Major League Baseball made its apathy towards beanballs clear in the 2014 season, when the Arizona Diamondbacks used it as a purpose pitch against multiple opponents. It was clear in the Arizona clubhouse that not only were beanballs part of Diamondbacks baseball, but that a pitcher who rejected the directive couldn’t count on keeping his roster spot. “I think come spring training, it will be duly noted that it’s going to be an eye for an eye and we’re going to protect one another,” GM Kevin Towers told KTAR 620 AM in 2013. “If not, if you have options, there’s ways to get you out of here, and you don’t follow suit or you don’t feel comfortable doing it, you probably don’t belong in a Diamondbacks uniform.”

Read More