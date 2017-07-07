MLB names seven new players to All-Star Game

As is typical the weekend before the MLB All-Star Game, the rosters for the AL and NL teams were shaken up a bit on Friday.

Major League Baseball announced seven new All-Stars will be on their way to Miami, thanks to a mixture of disabled-list stints and pitchers being unavailable because they’re starting this weekend.

Here are the new All-Stars named Friday:

– Chris Archer, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

– Robinson Cano, 2B, Seattle Mariners

– Chris Devenski, RP, Houston Astros

– Brandon Kintzler, RP, Minnesota Twins

– Justin Upton, OF, Detroit Tigers

– Roberto Osuna, RP, Toronto Blue Jays

– Alex Wood, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

They’ll fill spots vacated by the following gents:

– Yu Darvish, SP, Texas Rangers

– Michael Fulmer, SP, Detroit Tigers

– Clayton Kershaw, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

– Corey Kluber, SP, Cleveland Indians

– Starlin Castro, 2B, New York Yankees

– Dallas Keuchel, SP, Houston Astros

– Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels

Trout, Keuchel and Castro are all on the disabled list, so no surprises there. Mookie Betts had already been named as Trout’s replacement on the AL starting roster too. Darvish, Fulmer, Kluber and Kershaw are all scheduled to start for their teams in Sunday’s games, so pitching in the All-Star game was off the table.

This probably won’t be the only tinkering that happens with the rosters before Tuesday’s game at Marlins Park. Generally, the rosters are fluid until Sunday night.

On Thursday, Mike Moustakas and Justin Turner were crowned the winners of the fan-fueled Final Vote competition as the “final” remember of each roster. But until we get closer to the game, there’s usually not much finality with All-Star rosters.

