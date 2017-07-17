MLB midseason review: Forecasting the 2017 award winners

We’ve already talked about the surprises and disappointments this season in Major League Baseball. And we’ve revised our World Series picks after what we’ve seen in the first half. Now, in the conclusion of our midseason review series, The Stew is forecasting this year’s award winners.

And, surprise, it’s not all Aaron Judge. Well in the MVP race, anyway.

These are our picks for the MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year in both leagues. Disagree? Leave your picks in the comment section.

View photos Jose Altuve can catch Aaron Judge for AL MVP, perhaps. (AP) More

CHRIS CWIK

AL MVP: Jose Altuve (Astros)

NL MVP: Bryce Harper (Nationals)

AL Cy Young: Chris Sale (Red Sox)

NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer (Nationals)

AL Rookie of the Year: Aaron Judge (Yankees)

NL Rookie of the Year: Cody Bellinger (Dodgers)

AL Manager of the Year: A.J. Hinch (Astros)

NL Manager of the Year: Craig Counsell (Brewers)

I want to pick Mike Trout for AL MVP. I really do. But he has a few things going against him that should penalize him among voters. His team might not make the playoffs, he’s already missed time and his fWAR gap with Aaron Judge is significant. You know who has none of those concerns? Jose Altuve. The Astros will easily make the postseason and Altuve is only 0.5 fWAR away from Judge. That’s close enough to debate now, but if he continues to close the gap, and the Yankees miss out on the playoffs, I could see Altuve stealing the award in the second half. (Chris Cwik)

View photos Can Carlos Correa overtake Aaron Judge in the AL? (AP) More

MIKE OZ

AL MVP: Carlos Correa (Astros)

NL MVP: Paul Goldschmidt (Diamondbacks)

AL Cy Young: Chris Sale (Red Sox)

NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer (Nationals)

AL Rookie of the Year: Aaron Judge (Yankees)

NL Rookie of the Year: Cody Bellinger (Dodgers)

AL Manager of the Year: A.J. Hinch (Astros)

NL Manager of the Year: Torey Lovullo (Diamondbacks)

I guess there’s one pretty hot take in there — Aaron Judge not being picked as my MVP. Here’s my thinking: Judge’s otherworldly start defies numbers in some ways. It’s not out of the question that he comes back to earth a bit. Not that I expect him to be a second-half disappointment necessarily, but history says that .420 BABIP is not sustainable. So if Judge falls back a little, I like Correa to surge to the top. He’s already having a great season. He’s one of the few Astros to earn a spot in the MVP discussion, actually. But I can see Correa really picking things up from now until the playoffs.

View photos D-backs manager Torey Lovullo (AP) More

LIZ ROSCHER

AL MVP: Aaron Judge (Yankees)

NL MVP: Justin Turner (Dodgers)

AL Cy Young: Chris Sale (Red Sox)

NL Cy Young: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers)

AL Rookie of the Year: Aaron Judge (Yankees)

NL Rookie of the Year: Cody Bellinger (Dodgers)

AL Manager of the Year: Paul Molitor (Twins)

NL Manager of the Year: Torey Lovullo (Diamondbacks)

Read More