MLB midseason review: Biggest surprises and disappointments

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is now in the rear-view mirror. The trade deadline is ahead of us and then the postseason. Right now, though, it’s time to ponder the current state of things. It’s time to assess what we saw in baseball’s first half.

This is the first of Yahoo Sports’ MLB midseason review series and we’re talking about the biggest surprises and disappointments in the league, both teams and individual players. It’s a fact of sports life that nothing ever goes exactly how we expect it, for better or worse.

Just ask the Chicago Cubs or the San Francisco Giants. Or, conversely, the Milwaukee Brewers or Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here are our writers’ picks:

SURPRISES

View photos Alex Wood has been one of the best starters in baseball this year. (AP Photo) More

ALEX WOOD: Had Alex Wood broken out three or four years ago with the Braves, few would have been surprised. That it’s happening now, after years marred by injuries and inconsistency, and that it’s happened to the extent it has, is quite shocking. Wood has been so good, some have actually joked he’s bumped Clayton Kershaw to the Dodgers No. 2 starter. He’s the first Dodger starter to begin the season 10-0 since Don Newcombe in 1955, and only the second lefty in the last 100 years to be 10-0 with an ERA under 2.00 (1.67). For whatever reason, the light bulb has gone on for Wood, and that’s a big reason why the Dodgers are the National League’s best and most dangerous team. (Mark Townsend)

GREG HOLLAND: Holland didn’t play in the majors in 2016. Not one game, not one inning, not one blessed second. He was recovering from Tommy John surgery, and it took the entire season. The Colorado Rockies took a flier on him in the offseason, giving him a one-year deal worth $7 million. And Holland is rewarding their faith. He leads all of MLB with 28 saves, and owns a 1.62 ERA. He looks a lot like the Greg Holland of 2013-14, who notched a ton of strikeouts and boasted ERAs under 1.50. The Rockies have been a pretty big surprise this season, so it makes sense that they would employ a closer who is unexpectedly racing down the comeback trail with reckless abandon. (Liz Roscher)

View photos The Diamondbacks have had a lot to celebrate in 2017. (AP Photo) More

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS: Give it up for the Arizona Diamondbacks. After a 2016 season in which they had plenty offseason hype and even more regular-season disappointment, the D-backs are doing what almost no one expected. If the postseason started today, they’re a playoff team. At 53-36, they actually have the third-best record in MLB, even if they’re second in the NL West behind the Dodgers. New manager Torey Lovullo is getting the best out of this bunch and slugger Paul Goldschmidt is playing at an MVP level. But perhaps most surprising: The D-backs have the second-best team ERA in the game. That makes twice they’re behind the Dodgers. (Mike Oz)

MILWAUKEE BREWERS: Everyone thought the National League Central belonged to the world champs, but the Brewers didn’t get that memo. Milwaukee has outscored its opponents by 45 runs thus far, so it doesn’t look like a total fluke. A number of things have propelled the team to this spot. They’ve hit on key acquisitions from this winter, received breakout performances in the rotation and made strong moves as part of the rebuilding effort. Until the Cubs get their act together, the Central is now the Brewers’ to lose. (Chris Cwik)

Read More