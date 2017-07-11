How MLB fixed the Home Run Derby so Aaron Judge could take it to new heights

MIAMI — Quickly, without looking, who won baseball’s Home Run Derby in 2014? Better yet: Name a great thing that happened in the 2014 Home Run Derby?

Anyone? Anything? Any moment that’s remembered even three years later?

Oh, but something very important did happen that year. The Home Run Derby got so weird and convoluted and — frankly — bland that Major League Baseball had no choice but to re-imagine it, to find the answers to what ailed it and, ultimately, to figure out the code to make it a must-see event again.

As New York Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge proved Monday night at Marlins Park, with one blistering swing after another, with one oh-my-God-did-you-just-see-that homer after the next, the Home Run Derby has reached peak baseball porn. It’s an event to gawk at, to thoroughly enjoy, to marvel at the muscle and to rise to your feet as a home-run loving baseball fan when Judge puts on a show like he did to capture the trophy.

And it might have given MLB’s All-Star week a new sense of swagger with its drama-filled, action-packed, can’t-deny-it enjoyability. By the way, Yoenis Cespedes won the 2014 derby. But baseball fans have won every year since then.

This is the story of how Major League Baseball looked in the mirror after the 2014 Home Run Derby and decided it wasn’t working. And then how MLB fixed it.

Aaron Judge dominated the 2017 Home Run Derby.

It started with two things in 2015: a bracket and a clock. Once that formula was in place, the derby just needed two more things — a monster named Giancarlo Stanton to win it in 2016 and an even bigger monster named Aaron Judge to take the new format to another level Monday.

Judge hit 47 homers. The derby trended all over the Internet. Fans screamed in the concourse of Marlins Park when it was over about how wonderful it was. The derby wasn’t just back. The derby — like one of Judge’s 500-foot homers — was blasting to new heights.

“We feel really good about it,” Tony Petitti, MLB’s chief operating officer, told Yahoo Sports after the event. “It’s great when you can take something that you’ve been doing for a long time and make it feel new.”

It was Petitti who initialized and oversaw the rejuvenation of the derby after he took his position in 2015, which is when commissioner Rob Manfred graduated from the COO position to his current role. Together, they set to make the derby something that fans would love again.

After that 2014 derby, the blemishes were obvious. The derby was trying too hard. The league had tried many things to make it interesting again. Like appointing captains and having them draft derby teams. Or inserting bye rounds into the format. The sluggers were batting against “outs” — swings that weren’t homers — rather than a clock or an opponent, so they’d take pitch after pitch looking for the perfect one and the derby would drag on and on.

“We felt like the thing that was hurting the event was guys taking a lot of pitches,” Petitti said. “The format was tough to understand. We just wanted to make it simple.”

The bracket idea had been floating around for a while. Tom Verducci, writing in Sports Illustrated back in 2013, gave significant momentum to brackets as a solution. Petitti gives credit to Hall of Famer John Smoltz for stopping him once and telling him, “the derby would be so much better with a clock.” Soon enough, after working closer with the MLB Players Association, a great combination was born.

“We all see how great brackets are,” Petitti said. “They’re an easy thing for fans to understand.”

The new format debuted in 2015, stunning in its simplicity. Hit as many homers as you can in four minutes. If you hit more than your opponent, you advance.

When that first buzzer-beating homer flew over the fence in 2015, sending Todd Frazier past Josh Donaldson and eventually onto a Home Run Derby victory, it was obvious Major League Baseball had broken the code. This was what the derby should be. Then came Stanton and his stunning 61 homers in 2016. Then Judge, who laid waste to everyone in his path Monday night.

