Should MLB fix home plate collision rule after Anthony Rizzo's slide?

In 2014, Major League Baseball instituted the “Buster Posey rule” aimed at decreasing both the amount and the severity of home plate collisions. That rule may need an “Anthony Rizzo Amendment” in 2017.

The Chicago Cubs first baseman found himself in hot water after running into San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges during Monday’s game. The ball beat Rizzo to the plate by a few steps, and instead of sliding away from Hedges, he opted to run into him. Hedges held onto the ball for the out, but had to leave the game with a thigh injury.

The league decided to take a closer look at the play following post-game comments by Padres manager Andy Green. Green believed Rizzo’s actions were an “egregious” violation of the rule.

Joe Torre, MLB’s Chief Baseball Officer, agreed with that assessment and told Rizzo as much. The league, however, did not take it any further. Rizzo was not fined or suspended for the play. While the Padres may not have agreed with the ruling, they accepted it.

We here at The Stew aren’t willing to do that. The “Buster Posey rule” is far from perfect. It’s reliant on the umpire’s interpretation, meaning the same play could result in a different ruling based on whoever is behind the plate. On top of that, there are no defined punishments for violating the rule.

In light of the Rizzo ruling, we asked our experts how they would change the “Buster Posey rule” moving forward. We may not have all the right answers, but we think we have some solid ideas.

View photos Anthony Rizzo was not fined or suspended for running into Austin Hedges. (AP Photo) More

TAKE A PAGE FROM THE NBA’S RULEBOOK

I think by now everyone has a pretty good grasp on how the “Buster Posey rule” works. But if MLB wants the players and the fans to respect the rule, they have to either enforce it or make a better effort to explain why they’re not taking action. With that in mind — and it pains me to even reference NBA officiating or rules — the Buster Posey rule clearly needs structure in line with how the NBA handles flagrant fouls.

All we’ve heard in wake of the Anthony Rizzo-Austin Hedges collision is that Rizzo was informed he violated the rule (and he clearly did) but wouldn’t be fined or suspended. To leave it at that only serves to chip away at the integrity of the rule and those charged with enforcing it, while potentially leaving “punishment” in the hands of the players.

If the league released a statement saying they’ve reviewed Rizzo’s slide, ruled it a non-flagrant violation and outlined future punishments for first-time offenders, at least we have clarity. Then, the league could tell us what will happen if Rizzo violates the rule again in the same manner. Same thing if the catcher incidentally creates contact or does so with apparent malicious intent.

One thing I’ll give MLB credit for is consistently restraining from suspending players since no violation has clearly ventured into malicious territory yet. But I feel like structure and clarity would lead to a more consistent interpretation and enforcement of the rule. (Mark Townsend)

BE MORE SPECIFIC … ABOUT EVERYTHING

I’m fine with Rizzo not getting suspended because the rule is more about whether a player is safe or out. But I think that speaks to how this rule can be refined — because let’s face it, the entire thing is confusing. So what would I change? Just make everything more clear. Make the punishments clear. Let’s not leave it ambiguous enough that we only see an impact if a star catcher gets hurt. Make the rule itself easier to understand. Let’s not leave it so even the players and coaches on the field aren’t totally sure how it works. If we want to make the rule effective, it starts with clear definitions. (Mike Oz)

View photos Austin Hedges left Monday’s game following a collision with Anthony Rizzo. (AP Photo) More

Read More