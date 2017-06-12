MLB draft 2017: 11 names you need to know

Hunter Greene (left) should go with one of the top picks in the 2017 MLB draft. (AP)

The Major League Baseball Draft is a different animal. In the NFL or NBA, fans can easily watch draft-eligible prospects for most of their amateur careers. If not, they can at least expect to see them perform at the highest level just a few months after they get selected.

That’s not the case in baseball. Access to college games isn’t as widely available, and good luck watching that talented high-school third baseman everyone keeps talking about. Oh, and once your favorite team drafts that sure-fire prospect, be prepared to wait. Even the best baseball draftees need some time in the minors.

Because of that, we can’t blame you if you haven’t exactly made yourself familiar with many of the players available in the 2017 MLB draft. That’s OK, because we’re here to help.

Below, you’ll find The Stew’s list of 11 names you need to know before Monday’s draft. Keep in mind, these aren’t necessarily the best players (though some of them are included). If you want that, you can find mock drafts easily. Instead, our list is a mix of talented players, fun names and guys with familiar family members.

HUNTER GREENE, RHP/SS, NOTRE DAME HIGH SCHOOL

You’ve probably heard of Hunter Greene. The 17-year-old can hit triple digits on the mound, and has already made the cover of Sports Illustrated. A few months ago, it was believed Greene could be the first right-handed high school pitcher to be selected No. 1 overall. That may no longer be the case, though it’s not due to Greene’s performance. The Minnesota Twins are reportedly looking in another direction with the top pick. Greene won’t last very long past that.

Brendan McKay is getting buzz as the No. 1 overall pick. (AP)

BRENDAN MCKAY, LHP/1B, LOUISVILLE

The Twins are reportedly still undecided about their No. 1 pick, but a Friday report from Jim Callis of MLB.com suggested they could be leaning toward Brendan McKay. The left-hander has excelled as a two-way player for Louisville, but Callis believes the club will take him as a pitcher. He’s posted a 2.34 ERA, with 140 strikeouts in 104 innings as a pitcher this year. He’s hit .343, with 17 home runs, over 210 at-bats. You can’t really go wrong either way.

ROYCE LEWIS, SS/OF, JSERRA CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

There’s a case Royce Lewis is the best position player available in the draft. Both McKay and Greene may be drafted as pitchers, leaving Lewis as the best non-pitcher of the bunch. In the weeks leading up to the draft, Lewis was considered a top talent, but not necessarily in play for No. 1 overall pick. That may have changed. Our own Jeff Passan reports the Twins are considering either Lewis or McKay with the top pick on Monday.

KYLE WRIGHT, RHP, VANDERBILT

For weeks, many thought Kyle Wright would be the Twins’ pick at No. 1. That may no longer be the case, though Wright remains an elite prospect. While Greene is a phenom with plenty of upside, Wright is the more experienced and polished pitcher. That could help him move more quickly through the minors. Well, that and the fact that he has a 97 mph fastball.

Jordon Adell, a high-school outfielder from Louisville, is expected to be a first-round pick in Monday's MLB draft. (Special to Yahoo Sports)

JORDON ADELL, OF, BALLARD HIGH SCHOOL

Jordon Adell is a toolsy high school outfielder who enjoys “Prison Break,” has Ryan Braun’s cell phone number and listens to DMX to get him pumped. How do we know all that? Because we talked to him about the draft process. Adell is set to be one of the four players actually in attendance during the draft, and he told us he’s got his outfit all picked out for the big day (but wouldn’t reveal anything else).