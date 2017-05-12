Mitchell Trubisky wheels up to camp in his grandmother's car





When you’re a rookie at your first mini-camp, the last thing you want to do is show up your new teammates. Deion Sanders might have been able to get away with that, but you’re no Deion Sanders.

Mitchell Trubisky has a mountain to climb — two mountains, really; learn the NFL game at quarterback, and convince the Chicago faithful that he’s worth a No. 2 pick. He began his first rookie mini-camp on Thursday on the right foot: by keeping his word to Bears GM Ryan Pace and arriving in an old Toyota that once belonged to his grandmother.

Ryan Pace made Tru promise he'd drive his car, formerly grandma's car, to Halas Hall. The kid kept his promise. pic.twitter.com/Lxil2nJkiB — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 11, 2017





Pace first spotted the Granny Wagon in Chapel Hill, where he and other Bears officials met with Trubisky prior to the draft. Trubisky left the meeting and walked out to his car, the Toyota with more than 170,000 miles on it. Pace, impressed, made Trubisky promise to drive that car from Chapel Hill to mini-camp. And Trubisky did exactly that, though he had a few moments where he doubted the car would make it all the way to Illinois.

“I’m a very simple person,” Trubisky said, according to a Chicago CBS affiliate. “That’s who I’ve always been, that’s how I was raised, to be conservative and stick to who I am. That’s who I’m going to be.”

Trubisky is slated to back up Mike Glennon early on, but you don’t select a QB second in the draft with the expectation of stashing him on the bench. Before long, Trubisky’s going to be driving a lot more expensive machine than that old Toyota: the Bears offense.

Mitchell Trubisky’s sweet ride. (Via @ChicagoBears) More

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.