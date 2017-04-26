Why Mitchell Trubisky would welcome the worst job in the NFL

PHILADELPHIA — Every job in the National Football League is a dream come true, even more so for every starting quarterback. So let’s start with that disclaimer. There are roaring crowds and rich contracts and rowdy cheerleaders. This isn’t crab fishing on the Bering Sea.

Yet even by these lofty standards of American employment there remains one job that is arguably the worst of the lot, one that has seen a parade of candidates attempt to succeed only to fail in ways great and small, sad and silly.

Starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

Since the team returned to existence in 1999, it has trotted out 26 different starters, a collection that ranged from No. 1 overall picks to recycled veterans, from Heisman winners to small-college prospects. None worked out for the long haul, or often even the short.

No one has to explain that to the man who, perhaps more than anyone else in Thursday’s NFL draft here in Philly, wants the job – Mitchell Trubisky, a product of Mentor, a northeast suburb of Cleveland where he grew up cheering on the Browns.

Trubisky is clear about one thing: He wants to get to the NFL and take any of those dream jobs. He isn’t solely focused on Cleveland. The guy just wants to play, just wants to compete.

Mitchell Trubisky started one season at North Carolina.

“It’s not where you get drafted,” he said. “It’s what you do once you get drafted. That’s my mentality.”

That said, you have only one hometown. And like every other Browns fan, he wishes his hometown team could find a franchise quarterback. Unlike every other Browns fan, he might actually be qualified to be that person.

“It would be a dream come true,” Trubisky said Wednesday on the eve of another draft where Cleveland needs a quarterback and is again picking first overall (as well as 12th).

Trubisky was 5 years old when the Browns began playing again. He was immediately hooked. He has lived through all of the quarterbacks, not to mention the losses upon losses they – and a franchise built on futility – have produced. His fandom never wavered, although he admits when he was a kid he’d pretend to be “a NFL quarterback” not necessarily the Browns quarterback.

In the past 18 years of Cleveland football, there has been two winning seasons, one playoff appearance and zero postseason victories. Over those 288 regular-season games, the Browns have lost 200 of them.

So how does Trubisky define being a Browns fan?

“Loyalty,” he said. “Up or down, whether it was a good season or a bad season, the next season is going to be the best one.”

That’s about all Browns fans have. Since 1999, the list of starting quarterbacks has been long and depressing.

Tim Couch. Ty Detmer. Doug Pederson. Spergon Wynn. Kelly Holcomb. Jeff Garcia. Luke McCown. Trent Dilfer. Charlie Frye. Derek Anderson. Brady Quinn. Ken Dorsey. Bruce Gradkowski. Colt McCoy. Jake Delhomme. Seneca Wallace. Brandon Weeden. Thad Lewis. Jason Campbell. Brian Hoyer. Johnny Manziel. Connor Shaw. Josh McCown. Austin Davis. Robert Griffin III. Cody Kessler.

For a long time an advertising agency downtown displayed a Browns jersey (originally with “Couch” on it) with each QB change scribbled out and a new name added via duct tape. It became a tourist attraction. After the Cavaliers won the NBA title last year, however, the practice was retired.

Not all were busts or drunks or injury prone. It just feels like it sometimes.

“I was a Derek Anderson fan,” Trubisky said, offering up the most capable of the quarterbacks.

Trubisky says his favorite Browns QB, though, was Bernie Kosar. That Trubisky wasn’t alive when Kosar played for Cleveland sort of says it all. There are similarities, though. Kosar was also from Northeast Ohio and also headed south to play college ball (Miami).

At UNC last season, his only one as a full-time starter, Trubisky completed 68 percent of his passes and tossed 30 touchdowns against six interceptions. He quickly emerged as the possible top quarterback in the draft. Maybe that means Cleveland at No. 1 (or else it is likely to take Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett). Maybe that means Cleveland at No. 12. Or maybe it is somewhere else.