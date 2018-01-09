Missouri quarterback will return for senior season

The Associated Press
Missouri quarterback Drew Lock throws a pass during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is returning to school for his senior season.

Lock announced his decision Tuesday. He had been considering entering this year's NFL draft.

He says he is coming back in part because he felt a sense of ''responsibility and loyalty'' to his coaches and teammates.

In 2017, Lock broke the school and SEC single-season records for touchdown passes with 44 while leading the Tigers to seven wins and their first bowl game since 2014.

With Lock behind center, Missouri will have nine returning starters on offense.

