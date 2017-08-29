Miracle on Southeast Asian ice for Philippines hockey

The fog, at times, spans the length of the rink, making it difficult to see one’s teammates, let alone the puck.

While it hasn’t exactly helped the Trip Advisor reviews for the SM Skating Rink inside Mandaluyong’s SM Megamall, the blanket of mist is the expected byproduct when ice hockey is introduced into tropical environs like the Philippines.

It’s here where a championship journey started, fog and all: In the shopping malls, the only places in the country with ice sheets. It was around 1991 when the first two opened, when Filipino hockey players could strap on skates and play hockey on their own home ice a few steps away from the food court.

It took another 24 years before a national ice hockey federation was created.

Paul Sanchez was born in the Philippines in 1990, before moving to Canada as a five-year-old. That’s where he learned hockey, playing AAA in Ottawa and a few games in junior. When he relocated back to the Philippines a few years ago, playing hockey was the furthest thing from his mind.

Because, like, he didn’t think there was any.

One day his uncle was at that epicenter of hockey culture in the Philippines — the mall — and saw a sign, seeking players for Hockey Philippines, a.k.a. the national team. “At first, I didn’t really believe him. So I did some research myself, found the team on Facebook and messaged them,” said Sanchez.

The team was real, and their reality is now that of a championship caliber program. Last Thursday, Sanchez and the Filipino national team defeated Thailand, 5-4, to win gold in the first ever hockey tournament held at the Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It was a remarkable achievement for a team that didn’t exist all of two years ago.

Actually, they stunned Thailand: While the Philippines was expected to medal, Thailand was the region’s preeminent hockey powerhouse, having gone undefeated against teams from Southeast Asian countries for nearly seven years.

“They were supposed to be the better team!” exclaimed the Filipinos’ manager Petronilo Tigaronita. “You can’t underestimate our players and anybody else in ice hockey in the region. Thailand could not be beaten. But we did it!”

The gold medal victory was called a “Miracle on Ice.”

A more appropriate touchstone for this team is actually “The Mighty Ducks.”

Generation Ducks

The average age of the Filipino national roster is 25. They are square in Generation Mighty Ducks, with the seminal Disney hockey film debuting in 1992. Finding an NHL game on television in the Philippines requires a tiered cable TV system and a road map. Discovering “The Mighty Ducks” was a hell of a lot easier.

“‘The Mighty Ducks’ has been an inspiration to most hockey players, especially if you’re in a tropical country like the Philippines,” forward Lenard Lancero, 22, told AFP last year. “You’ve only been watching hockey, seeing it just in the movies. But when there was ice hockey here in [the mall] it’s like a dream come true.”

Francois Gautier, the team’s alternate captain, started playing hockey because of “The Mighty Ducks” movie, which led him to Mighty Ducks of Anaheim fandom, which led him to his hockey idols. “It was the tandem of Paul Kariya and, of course the Finnish flash, Teemu Selanne, which is, by far, my all time favorite player,” he told National Teams of Ice Hockey. “I wish my backhand is as good as his, though.”

Alas, the movie could only religiously convert a handful of young Filipino athletes into hockey players. The seed was planted for the game, but only a shrub sprouted.

“When people find out I play on the national team, their first reaction is ‘there’s hockey here?’ That’s the response from about 90 percent of the people,” said Sanchez.

Yet while the hockey culture at large is nonexistent in the country, the hockey culture on the national team and the nascent Manila Ice Hockey League – a four-team rec league that’s been around for nearly a decade – is the same as you’d find in any locker room on North America. The camaraderie. The chatter. The competitive fire.

“You’re in the same hockey culture. It’s just in the Philippines,” said Sanchez.

And these players can play.

“That’s the thing that surprised me, too. It’s one thing to have hockey. But the skill that these guys have was really surprising. We’re not Canadians. We’re not, like, the biggest people. But we have agility and skill,” he said.

