Mike Yeo pledges lineup changes after Game 3 loss

Mike Yeo was less than thrilled with his team’s effort following the St. Louis Blues 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.

“We scored one goal tonight,” said Yeo in his postgame press conference, “fact of the matter is, for a large part of the game we weren’t even competitive.”

Through the first two periods, the Predators out-shot the Blues, 29-14.

Nashville took the lead midway through the first period when Ryan Ellis scored his third goal of the playoffs. Ellis is on a tear for the Preds. The goal extended the defenseman’s point streak to six straight games.

In the second period, Nashville got run support from the unlikeliest of weapons. Cody McLeod (yeah!) netted his first goal of the playoffs to give the Preds a 2-0 lead.

Later in the period, Alexander Steen scored the lone goal for the Blues on a deflection.

Roman Josi iced it late in the third, to give Nashville a 2-1 series lead.

John Shannon of Sportsnet noted after the game: the Preds blueline has 11 points in the three games played against St. Louis.

On the podium, Yeo added, “We obviously have to be way better [in Game 4]. Make a couple changes, personnel wise, for the next game, and look at the tape and see what we can do a little bit differently, a little bit better than tonight because it wasn’t good enough.”

It’s never a good sign when the coach is predicting lineup changes in front of the media. We will have to wait until Game 4 on Tuesday to see just how different looking the Blues lineup will be.

St. Louis has the opportunity to even the series up, or go home facing elimination.

