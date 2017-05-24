Mike Williams missing time with back injury

The Chargers got their first-round pick signed a lot quicker than they did last year, but wide receiver Mike Williams may not wind up doing too much work during the team’s offseason program.

Williams hurt his back during the team’s rookie minicamp and has yet to return to the field. Coach Anthony Lynn said Tuesday that he’s hopeful that Williams can return to action in the near future because he’s missing out on reps that he needs to be successful during his rookie season.

“I’d like to see him out there next week because he’s getting behind right now, and we’ve got to get him back out on the field,” Lynn said, via ESPN.com. “If he wasn’t a rookie it would be different. But he has so much to learn, and some of this you can only learn on the field.”

With Dontrelle Inman recovering from core muscle surgery, Williams’ absence leaves the Chargers without a couple of wide receivers as they work through OTAs.