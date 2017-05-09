Mike Vick says Joe Mixon will be 'humbled,' can be example for kids

Joe Mixon will never be forgiven by some, just like Mike Vick was never forgiven by some.

Mixon was the most controversial pick of this year’s NFL draft. When he was a running back at Oklahoma, Mixon punched a female student and it was caught on video. The Cincinnati Bengals took him with a second-round pick.

Vick, of course, is infamous for his role in a dog-fighting ring, which he served prison time for. He returned to the NFL and played seven more seasons. He was an MVP candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010.

Vick did his best to rehabilitate his image off the field upon his return, and said Mixon has to learn from what he did.

“Joe got an opportunity,” Vick said, according to NorthJersey.com. “He’s an exceptional talent. Other than that, he [wouldn’t] get that opportunity. I think he’s learned from it and hopefully he’s humbled by what’s happened to him.

“He wouldn’t have done it if he knew what he’d be dealing with now. And I think kids have just got to use that as an example.”

It won’t matter for many of Mixon’s critics what he does with his NFL chance, and that’s understandable. The vision of him punching a woman on the video is tough to forget.

All Mixon can do is make the best of his opportunity in the NFL and make sure that he doesn’t get in any more trouble. Basically, he can follow the same path Vick did after his conviction.

“Joe is young man, and he made a mistake,” Vick told NorthJersey.com. “Let’s be honest. You rarely see guys having encounters like that, and it should never happen. I never condone it, I don’t think it’s right at all.”

