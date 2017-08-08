Mike Trout records 1,000th career hit

On his 26th birthday, Mike Trout hit another important milestone. The Los Angeles Angels outfielder notched his 1,000 career hit on Monday night in a game against the Baltimore Orioles.





The hit came just hours after Trout’s teammates celebrated his birthday with him by dumping everything from eggs to coffee creamer to baby powder on his head in the locker room.





Trout has played 879 games so far in his career and is considered one of the best young hitters in the league.

.@miketrout collects his 1,000th hit on his 26th birthday! pic.twitter.com/aUVQ4fcSX5 — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) August 8, 2017



