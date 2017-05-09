Mike Tomlin takes dig at Patriots during commencement address

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, had, has, and will continue to have jokes.

One of the NFL’s foremost masters of shade was back at it again this week, taking a dig at the New England Patriots during his commencement address at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh.

“I’ll proceed with a couple of assumptions,” Tomlin said. “And I realize that assumptions are very dangerous. There’s a cliche about assuming, isn’t it? It can make Patriots out of you and me.”

Tomlin’s call-out to New England is in reference to Antonio Brown’s ill-fated Facebook Live session, where Tomlin was heard calling Pittsburgh’s AFC championship opponent a term of endearment that rhymes with “Massholes.”

He continued.

“I’ll proceed with the assumption that, in some form or fashion, one or more of you out there are somehow live-streaming this on the Internet,” Tomlin said. “And I’ll behave accordingly.”

Nice burn and sage advice for today’s college graduates.