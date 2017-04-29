Mike Milbury calls P.K. Subban a "clown" for dancing in warmups

The latest in the inrush of stale, wildly misplaced criticisms of P.K. Subban: enjoying warmups!

NBC analyst Mike Milbury used the word “clown” on multiple occasions in his predictable criticism of Subban’s dancing and general contentment in warmups prior to Game 2 between the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

This, apparently, is not how a decent NHL player should go about increasing heart rate and encouraging blood flow prior to a big game.

Here’s Milbury’s full quote:

P.K. has got a tremendous personality and sometimes you got to keep it under control. This worries me. I know it’s a new day and age and everybody wants to be on Instagram or Twitter or whatever. But you got to keep focus. This is a tough game. When I see this I start to think maybe (Predators head coach) Peter Laviolette ought to give him a rap on the head and say, ‘Hey P.K., we got a game tonight, focus in, you don’t need to be a clown out there. And he will. He’s been a clown in the past and we’ve seen him act like a clown. When he’s serious and focused he’s one hell of a player.

Keith Jones interjected, pointing out that Subban warms up the same way every game, but then quickly deferred to Milbury, agreeing that it is a “concern” that the Predators defenseman becomes the show, and isn’t just part of it.

(Though we doubt fans of the Predators took issue in Game 1 when Subban, with a goal and two assists, was precisely that).

Anyhow, just another example of the NHL actively undermining its growth potential.

Nothing new to see here.

Stick- tap to Pat Iversen, who has the video over at SB Nation

