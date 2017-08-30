Mike Gundy is a changed man … except for one constant

Kathy Sweeney is a hair stylist. She charges $17 for a men’s haircut at Klip It Up Salon in Stillwater, Oklahoma. On occasion, she has the weight of the college football world on her shoulders as she works.

Sweeney is entrusted with trimming the most celebrated hair in the sport, the magnificent mullet atop the head of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy.

“There is some pressure,” Sweeney acknowledged with a laugh.

Cut Gundy’s mullet too short, and Cowboys fans will have a meltdown. (The coach himself referred to the “ramifications” of trimming it.) The party in the back must be meticulously maintained in proportion to the business in the front. That’s certifiable Americana entrusted to Sweeney’s shears, a major responsibility.

Gundy was definitely overdue for a trim earlier this summer, when the mullet grew long enough that Sweeney said she could have put it in a small ponytail. A ponytail might have caused an uproar of its own – George Washington was the last great leader who could get away with that look. It would not fly on a football coach, and certainly not a football coach in Oklahoma.

Then again, who ever dreamed that a football coach’s mullet would be considered cool in 2017?

Folklore has it that Sweeney shuts the blinds when Gundy comes in to the salon on Washington Street, in order to keep thrill-seekers away. Not true, she said. He is a pretty normal customer, and when he is in the chair they discuss family, current events and local happenings – not football.

“I really don’t know anything about it,” Sweeney said. “We just talk about other things – mostly he listens and I talk. He’s very nice, very funny.”

Sweeney may not know about football, but everyone in football knows about Mike Gundy’s hair. It has become the latest and perhaps greatest way for the unconventional coach to draw attention to himself, and thus to his Oklahoma State program.

“I think that would be a good subject for marketing majors, graduate students to look into,” Gundy said last month at Big 12 media days. “But I’m going to say that the dollar figure [in free mullet-related publicity] is somewhere in the millions for the amount of time that we’ve had on the air for that.

“I was very fortunate to get a new contract and should probably get an extension and a raise for that free marketing for the university.”

Indeed, Gundy agreed to a five-year, $20-plus-million deal in June. It was a validation of his 12 years of work at Oklahoma State, where his 104-50 record has at times been overshadowed by his self-created sideshow. But the man who once infamously raged about being 40 years old is now 50, and after that viral video and the pictures hunting rattlesnakes and wearing a wrestling singlet, Gundy suddenly has ascended to the top of the Big 12 Conference.

When Bob Stoops retired at Oklahoma this summer, and with Bill Snyder 77 years old, Gundy has become the altogether unlikely face (and hair) of the league. It’s a grown-up role, and it required some growing up from the coach to fulfill it.

“I don’t feel any different than I did in my mid-30s, and I still act like I’m 25,” Gundy said. “But I’m having more fun now. I think I’m having more fun than I ever did. … I think I’ve relaxed a lot. Truthfully, I have some security in a lot of areas and I think that’s relaxed our team.

“Patience has been a big part of my life in a lot of areas.”

Gundy certainly tested the patience of his boss, athletic director Mike Holder, at varying times. Winning helped make his rough edges tolerable, and now those rough edges are largely smoothed out.

“It’s remarkable how much he’s grown and matured,” said Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder. “I think he’s very comfortable in his position, feels very secure.

