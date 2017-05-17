Mike Greenberg thanks fans after announcing end of 'Mike & Mike' radio show

Mike & Mike co-host Mike Greenberg finally addressed what has been widely reported about the status of his ESPN radio partnership with Mike Golic.

The two will end an 18-year partnership at the end of the year when Greenberg hosts his own morning show to be aired on ESPN starting in January.

Golic will be co-hosting ESPN Radio’s morning radio show with NFL host Trey Wingo. That show will air on ESPN2 before moving to ESPNU.

"This experience has been by far the best thing that has every happened to me in my professional life," Greenberg said Wednesday morning. "I don't expect anything that I ever do to be as much fun again."

The end of Mike & Mike comes as ESPN reconfigures its lineup following a series of high-profile layoffs last month.