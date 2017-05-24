Mike Glennon thinks the Bears' 2017 season will be his – and he's probably wrong

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Mike Glennon thinks he has a season. He believes 2017 is his. Which means someone should probably get him Case Keenum’s phone number. Or Sam Bradford’s. Or really any quarterback from a frustrated fraternity of veterans who actually thought they had a season of opportunity behind a top-five quarterback draft pick.

Someone tip Glennon to how this works. Chad Henne? You out there?

Here’s the reality: There’s almost no chance Mike Glennon entrenches himself as the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback for the entire 2017 season. But that didn’t stop Glennon from stating that he’s been told as much. And he didn’t say it once, mind you. Not twice. Not three times. No, Glennon stated it seven times Tuesday: that 2017 is his season. He said he was told as much by general manager Ryan Pace and that “everyone” is on the same page with that plan.

Given the recent history of the NFL and highly drafted quarterbacks, that’s an eyebrow-raising statement. Maybe even a deft chess move on Glennon’s part, meant to push back on the idea that he’s just a seat-warmer for presumed franchise cornerstone Mitchell Trubisky.

Asked about his shock about the Trubisky selection at No. 2 overall last month, Glennon’s statement felt pointed and calculated. And most certainly aimed at Pace.

“Just like everyone here, I was surprised,” Glennon said. “That’s the bottom line, but it was made clear to me about 10 minutes after from a call from Ryan – and the next morning again – that the 2017 season is my year. That’s all I can worry about. I’m not worried about the future. I’m not worried about the past. I’m worried about the present. And right now, this is my team. That’s where my focus is.”

View photos Mike Glennon was admittedly surprised when the Bears drafted another QB with the second pick. (AP) More

If there was any ambiguity remaining about that statement, Glennon reiterated his stance six more times in some variation. Most of them crystal clear:

• “To me, I’ve felt nothing but support. Everyone is on the same page. It’s been clear in the building that this year is my year and everyone is on board with that.”

• “As far as I’m concerned, [reps] won’t be an issue at all. I get the [starting] reps and that’s all I know.”

• “This is my year. The meetings are geared around me.”

A foot in the ground doesn’t get much more firm than that. It’s clear Glennon expects the Bears to be his, and his alone, barring a nosedive on his part. And that might happen. But that’s for a later day. Tuesday was more of a preemptive strike. Maybe with history in mind. After all, Glennon has got to know the odds are stacked against him.

He’s working with a set of receivers who appear to be mediocre at best right now. Former first-rounder Kevin White can’t even get into shoulder pads. His defense has holes. Very little of what surrounds him appears to be the stuff of monumental transformation when it comes to bouncing back from a 3-13 season. All of which suggests mediocrity for 2017. And in the NFL, mediocrity breeds opportunity for high draft picks like Trubisky.

While none of us can know what Pace promised Glennon beyond $16 million in guaranteed money, we do know this: The last time a quarterback held off a top-five draft pick for an entire season, it was Drew Brees keeping Philip Rivers on the bench. The same Brees who will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and has passed for 66,111 yards and 465 touchdowns. If Glennon can replicate that, well, we can all forget Trubisky’s name right now.

The reality remains Brees pulled that off 13 seasons ago. And a lot about the NFL has changed in that time. Patience is a relic. Coaching staffs are fired quickly. Many general managers get one shot at a top-five quarterback and it becomes their legacy for better or worse. Look no further than the struggles of Blake Bortles, which essentially helped neuter Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell in the decision-making process.

Read More