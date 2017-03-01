Mike Farrell's 10 biggest questions of spring football

With spring football underway for some college programs and soon to begin for others, Mike Farrell looks at the 10 biggest questions nationally heading into this crucial time of development.

1. WHO REPLACES DESHAUN WATSON AT CLEMSON?

Getty Images

Losing your superstar quarterback is never easy and replacing him puts a lot of pressure on the next guy so whomever replaces DeShaun Watson will obviously have big shoes to fill. Kelly Bryant has some talent and he knows the offense, Zerrick Cooper has excellent upside and athletic skills, and early enrollee Hunter Johnson is a five-star who could be the next great one. But none of them are ready to do what Watson did the last couple of seasons. This spring will be huge for the development of all three.



2. WILL JALEN HURTS TAKE THE NEXT STEP?

AP Images

Alabama enters next season as the favorite in the SEC and the likely favorite to win the national title. Nothing new there, right? But a lot depends on the development of Jalen Hurts as a passer. Former Patriots assistant coach Brian Daboll is now the offensive coordinator at Alabama, so can he can take the quarterback to the next level? This spring will be critical for those steps to begin.

