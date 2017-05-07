Mike D’Antoni, Erik Spoelstra win joint Coach of the Year award from NBCA

We are still waiting on the official NBA Coach of the Year announcement, but in the meantime the NBA Coaches Association has made their decision.

The NBCA’s inaugural choice for the Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the Year will be shared by Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni and Miami Heat skipper Erik Spoelstra. The NBCA’s award is voted on solely by coaches, so it’s a strong endorsement to get the nod for both D’Antoni and Spoelstra.

The news was announced by multiple outlets on Sunday morning.

Via Twitter:

Mike D’Antoni & Erik Spoelstra named co-recipients of the inaugural Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award https://t.co/x6cqvitSO8 pic.twitter.com/lYexUYt8OL — NBA Coaches Assoc. (@NBA_Coaches) May 7, 2017





D'Antoni on the coaches association coach of the year: "I paid my (membership) dues." — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) May 7, 2017





D’Antoni took a Houston Rockets team that needed to restructure their offense in a year following the exit of Dwight Howard. He’s somehow revolutionized the old system he used in the Phoenix Suns, making James Harden one of the league’s top assist men while the rest of the team shoots lights our from 3-point range.

Spoelstra helmed a team that saw multiple injuries in 2016-17, including a season-ending shoulder issue for Justise Winslow. He had to re-work the offense of his team, and Spoelstra found new ways to incorporate James Johnson. By the end of the season, the Heat were vying for the final playoff spot despite an 11-30 start to the year.

Both coaches are deserving, and their feats are genuinely incredible.