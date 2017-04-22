Miguel Sano ejected for throwing punch during melee between Tigers and Twins

A fracas broke out in Minneapolis on Saturday, and it wasn’t at the St. Louis Blues-Minnesota Wild NHL playoff game at the Target Center.

Twins third baseman Miguel Sano and Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd were both ejected during the fifth inning moments after Sano took exception to having a pitch thrown behind him.

Sano immediately pointed at Boyd, then threw what umpire Mike Everitt deemed to be a punch at catcher James McCann as he attempted to get between the heated combatants.

Miguel Sano (R) of the Twins and James McCann of the Tigers clash during Saturday’s game at Target Field. (Getty Images) More

Within moments, both benches emptied onto the field. Fortunately, the situation was calmed down without any further incident. Still, Sano could have to answer for his punch or perhaps more aptply described forearm shiver, which will likely be viewed as an aggressive action that led to tensions escalating.

Sano pointed to Boyd after the pitch, but it was Sano shoving James McCann after he tried to get in between them that set things off. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 22, 2017





Looking at replays, Sano might have gotten upset because McCann's glove came up in Sano's face — LaVelle E. Neal III (@LaVelleNeal) April 22, 2017





McCann did get his glove up in Sano’s face, so there will be a lot to sort out when the league looks at this one again.

That includes an incident earlier in the game where Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones was forced to leave after being hit in the face by a 90 mph fastball from Twins hurler Justin Haley:

This hurts every time I watch it. Jacoby Jones hit by pitch in the face. #DetroitTigers. #Tigers #HitByPitch pic.twitter.com/0iMeTQv1MR — Southbound Sports (@sboundsports) April 22, 2017





The umpires viewed Boyd’s pitch as payback for the pitch that hit Jones.

Crew chief Mike Everitt said Boyd was ejected for intentionally throwing at Sano, in the crew's judgment. 1/2 @Tigers — George Sipple (@GeorgeSipple) April 22, 2017





It’s pretty clear Sano saw it the same way.

Haley’s earlier pitch was clearly not intentional, but sometimes teams like to send messages anyway when one of their players has been injured. If Boyd’s pitch is deemed intentional by the league, he’ll definitely face a fine and suspension.

Fortunately, no one was injured during this specific incident. We’re still awaiting official word on Jones’ condition.

JaCoby Jones has a large gash of upper lip. Getting CT scan at the hospital right now. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 22, 2017





The Tigers went on to win the game 5-4 with a James McCann sacrifice fly holding up as the winning run.

