Miguel Cabrera gives nice welcome to Royals pitcher making big-league debut

Baseball: It’s not all fighting and unwritten rules. Sometimes the players are actually nice to each other and have fun.

That part of the baseball fraternity was on display Tuesday night in a cute moment involving Detroit Tigers superstar Miguel Cabrera and Kansas City Royals rookie Eric Skoglund. Skoglund, 24, was called up to help out the Royals injured pitching staff and was facing Miggy and the Tigers in his big-league debut.

So how did Miggy welcome him? Not with big-league intimidation. He actually gave Skoglund a sly thumbs up as he settled into the batter’s box. Watch:

Miguel Cabrera giving a thumbs up to Eric Skoglund during his major league debut





Nice, right? Miggy is one of the most feared hitters of the past decade, but he’s also sort of playful when the situation warrants. Like when he touched Adrian Beltre’s head.

As for Skoglund, he was actually very impressive against the Tigers. He threw six-and-a-third scoreless innings, allowing just two hits in Kansas City’s 1-0 win. He struck out five, walked one and for the rest of his life, can say he bested Cy Young winner Justin Verlander in his first major-league start.

One of the best moments? When he struck out Miguel Cabrera on three pitches in the fourth inning.

Eric Skoglund impressed in his MLB debut and Miguel Cabrera noticed. (AP) More

