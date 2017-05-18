Middle Infield Shuffle Up: Buying into Zack Cozart

What we’re doing is ranking the players for expected 5×5 roto value the rest of the season. What’s happened to this point is merely an audition. Don’t worry about the prices in a vacuum; what really matters is how the commodities relate to one another on this list. Players at the same cost are considered even.

Today’s assignment: middle infield. You won’t find outfielders on this list, and I’ll give catchers their own shuffle, too. Starting pitchers come later in the month.

I reserve the right to tweak this list in the first 24 hours of debut, and I’ll add comments as well. Your intelligent and respectful disagreement is most welcome, but be sure to defend your arguments. Win that debate, win that rank.

You’re supposed to have some disagreements, that’s why we have a game. And if you don’t care for my ranking results, that’s fine; go follow another baseball writer who speaks your language and says what you want to hear.

I’m still fiddling around with the ideal format for the presentation; if you don’t like what you see, no worries. I welcome suggestions, as well.

I ranked players on the disabled list, but I will not debate their prices. They’re worth whatever you want them to be. Generally, everyone seems to be more bullish on long-term injury guys than I am. I’m also not ranking anyone in the minors.

And please remember the golden rule of Shuffle Ups: no player gains (or loses) 15-20 percent of value simply because you roster him.

Enough preamble, game on. If I missed anyone who qualifies, let me know. Again, this is middle infield:

$33 Jose Altuve

$31 Manny Machado

$28 Francisco Lindor

$27 Corey Seager

$25 Daniel Murphy

$24 Trea Turner

$23 Carlos Correa

$22 *Robinson Cano

$20 Jean Segura

$18 Xander Bogaerts

$18 Dee Gordon

$18 Brian Dozier

$18 Matt Carpenter

$18 Jose Ramirez

$17 Chris Owings

$17 Rougned Odor

$17 Ian Kinsler

$17 *Trevor Story

$16 DJ LeMahieu

$15 Cesar Hernandez

$15 Jonathan Villar

$15 Jedd Gyorko

$15 Starlin Castro

$14 Hernan Perez

$14 Dustin Pedroia

$14 Ben Zobrist

$14 Jonathan Schoop

$14 Jason Kipnis

$14 Eduardo Nunez

$13 Zack Cozart

$12 Aledmys Diaz

$12 Addison Russell

$11 Elvis Andrus

$11 *Troy Tulowitzki

$10 Brandon Crawford

$9 Neil Walker

$9 Brandon Drury

$9 Josh Harrison

$9 Alex Bregman

$8 Marwin Gonzalez

$7 Freddy Galvis

$7 Didi Gregorius

$6 *Asdrubal Cabrera

$6 Brandon Phillips

$6 Jed Lowrie

$6 Javier Baez

$6 Brad Miller

$6 *Logan Forsythe

$5 Ryan Schimpf

$5 Tim Beckham

$5 Yangervis Solarte

$4 Chris Taylor

$4 Tim Anderson

$4 Kolten Wong

$4 Jose Peraza

$4 Joe Panik

$4 Devon Travis

$3 Ian Happ

$3 Corey Spangenberg

$2 Taylor Motter

$2 Yolmer Sanchez

$2 Andrelton Simmons

$2 Jorge Polanco

$2 Nick Ahmed

$2 Dansby Swanson

$2 *Marcus Semien

$2 Jose Reyes

$2 Adam Frazier

$1 Scooter Gennett

$1 Orlando Arcia

$1 Whit Merrifield

$1 Patrick Valaika

$1 Derek Dietrich

$0 Erick Aybar

$0 Andrew Romine

$0 Adam Rosales

$0 Miguel Rojas

$0 Eduardo Escobar

$0 Danny Espinosa

$0 Jordy Mercer

$0 Eric Sogard

$0 Jace Peterson

$0 Jose Iglesias

$0 Alcides Escobar