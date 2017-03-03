Golf: Mickelson caddie streak ends as sick 'Bones' cannot finish

Mar 3, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Phil Mickelson plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Phil Mickelson played for the first time in nearly two decades without his faithful sidekick, but was unfazed and stayed in contention on Friday at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.

Caddie Jim "Bones" McKay lasted less than four holes at Club de Golf Chapultepec before calling it a day due to a stomach complaint, but Mickelson did not have to turn far to find a replacement in the form of his brother Tim.

"Bones is invaluable. He is irreplaceable, one of the best in the business, but he’s hurting," five-times major champion Mickelson told Golf Channel after shooting 68 for a seven-under 135 halfway total.

"It’s a difficult course to walk because it is hilly. He had two knees done (in surgery recently) but that’s not the issue. He just hasn’t been feeling well."

According to Mickelson, McKay had been on his bag for every round since missing an event late in 1999, an astonishingly long partnership between a top player and his bag man.

Mickelson said that as much as he missed McKay, he had found a capable replacement in his brother.

"He’s a good player in his own right, a scratch player, understands the game and has caddied for many top players.

"He does give me the needle but I think that’s so funny and it keeps me relaxed," the big American left-hander said.

Mickelson did, however, admit there was one drawback from having his brother around.

"The fact he has a few stories about me that I wish he didn’t can be challenging," he said, a broad grin on his face.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine)