Michigan hires Brooks as assistant women's coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan has hired Wesley Brooks as a women's basketball assistant coach.

The school announced the move Monday. Brooks replaces Megan Duffy, who left to become the head coach at Miami of Ohio.

Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico says Brooks brings ''a tremendous amount of energy and passion'' to the job.

Brooks spent the past two seasons on the staff at Utah. Prior to that, he was an assistant at North Texas and Texas Southern.

Brooks graduated from West Virginia in 2004 with a degree in broadcast journalism. While he was an undergraduate at West Virginia, he was a manager for the men's basketball team under coach John Beilein. Beilein is now the men's coach at Michigan.