Michigan adds graduate transfer Jaaron Simmons from Ohio U

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan added a graduate transfer while waiting to find out if two players are going to keep their names in the NBA draft.

Coach John Beilein announced Tuesday that guard Jaaron Simmons will join the team after graduating from Ohio University. Simmons averaged 15.9 points and 6.5 assists last season, earning all-conference honors.

Beilein isn't sure yet if he will be without Moe Wagner and D.J. Wilson next season. Both players entered the NBA draft and have until Wednesday to withdraw.

Ali Abdur-Rahkman would be the Wolverines' only returning starter next season if Wagner and Wilson don't choose to return to school. Mark Donnal, a key reserve last season, graduated and decided to use his last year of eligibility at Clemson.

---

