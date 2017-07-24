Michael Phelps didn't race an actual great white shark and people are mad

Unfortunately, this is NOT how Michael Phelps’ race with a shark unfolded.

Forget Mayweather-McGregor, the most-anticipated battle of the summer was set for Sunday night, with Michael Phelps matched up against a great white shark to kick off Discovery Channel’s annual “Shark Week.”

However, fans who expected a side-by-side battle between two of nature’s most dominant aquatic creatures found themselves disappointed, as Phelps did not race next to an *actual* great white, but rather a CGI simulation.

As is customary, viewers aired their frustrations over Discovery’s bait-and-switch on social media.