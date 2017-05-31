Michael Morse has a concussion after collision during Giants brawl

The player who will miss the most games following the brawl between the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants wasn’t even involved in the fight. Giants infielder Michael Morse was placed on the seven-day concussion list Tuesday after colliding with teammate Jeff Samardzija during Monday’s altercation.

With Morse guaranteed to miss at least seven games, he will be sidelined longer than both Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland. The league suspended Strickland for six games after throwing at Harper during the eighth inning of Monday’s game. Harper was suspended four games for charging the mound and throwing his helmet after being plunked. His punishment was reduced to three games following an appeal.

Morse was not directly involved in the fight, but may have taken the hardest hit. He smacked heads with Samardzija as both were running to break up the fight. The impact was hard enough to send both players to the ground.

Bryce Harper goes after Hunter Strickland after an HBP and then Mike Morse and Jeff Samardzija are collateral damage. pic.twitter.com/jton90huP5 — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) May 29, 2017

It was a massive collision. Both Samardzija and Morse are listed at 6-foot-5. Morse is heavier by 20 pounds, weighing 245.

Michael Morse will miss time after a huge collision with Jeff Samardzija. (AP Photo) More

Somehow, Samardzija was able to walk away from the incident unscathed. Despite the collision, he was able to start Tuesday’s game against the Nationals. Samardzija wasn’t all that effective, giving up three runs on nine hits over four innings in the 6-3 loss.

Morse’s injury should take some heat off Buster Posey. The catcher has come under fire for failing to react quickly once Harper charged the mound. Posey barely moved from behind the plate as Harper and Strickland started throwing punches. As every other player pored out onto the field, he kept his distance.

Morse’s injury highlights the dangers of rushing into the fray. Though he was not directly involved in the fight, and was potentially trying to play peacekeeper, Morse suffered the most significant injury. The same thing could have easily happened to Posey.

With Morse sidelined, the team has recalled infielder Kelby Tomlinson to take his place. In 24 games, Morse is hitting .194.

