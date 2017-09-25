Michael Jordan leads host of NBA owners, execs who denounce Donald Trump

President Donald Trump set the sports world on fire over the weekend, referring to NFL players who kneel in protest of racial inequality during the national anthem as “sons of bitches” who deserve to be fired, rescinding a White House invitation to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and — as hundreds of mostly athletes publicly protested the president’s comments — praising both the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR owners for respectively accepting his White House invitation and threatening to fire drivers who dared kneel for “The Star-Spangled Banner.” I’ll let you do the math on that equation.

For their part, NBA superstars from LeBron James to Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Kobe Bryant came to the defense of Stephen Curry, whose “hesitation” Trump decried in his decision to disinvite the Warriors. (For the record, Curry had already made clear his plan to oppose a White House visit after the team scheduled a vote weighing the president’s divisive policies with their respect for the office.)

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts, with varying degrees of admonishment, also took Trump to task for his incendiary remarks. Now, NBA team owners and executives are lining up in support of the athletes who Trump condemned over the weekend. Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan was perhaps most vocal of that bunch:

“One of the fundamental rights this country is founded on was freedom of speech, and we have a long tradition of nonviolent, peaceful protest,” Jordan said in a statement responding to the Charlotte Observer’s request for comment. Those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized or ostracized.

“At a time of increasing divisiveness and hate in this country, we should be looking for ways to work together and support each other and not create more division.

“I support Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA, its players and all those who wish to exercise their right to free speech.”

In response to Trump’s attacks on the NBA and NFL, two of the nation’s most successful businesses — both of which featured a number of campaign donors — the Warriors were of course first on board:

Statement from the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/6kk6ofdu9X — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 23, 2017





The statements from Golden State and Jordan were soon followed by other teams around the league:

Atlanta Hawks

Budenholzer has talked to @ATLHawks players about expressing themselves amid political climate and will be supportive. pic.twitter.com/bYAD5NCi8z — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) September 25, 2017





Boston Celtics

Brad Stevens on protests, Trump's comments: "Ultimately, we as the Celtics organization support our guys and their right to take a stand." — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) September 25, 2017





#Celtics coach Brad Stevens: We need Marcus Smart. He's an important part of this team. — Scott Souza (@Scott_Souza) September 25, 2017





Dallas Mavericks





Detroit Pistons





Houston Rockets

View photos Rockets GM Daryl Morey subtly makes his voice heard. (Twitter) More

Los Angeles Clippers

Let's stop vilifying athletes who stand up for issues they deem important. Let's' encourage citizen participation — Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) September 24, 2017





Los Angeles Lakers

I support the NBA World Champion Golden State Warriors, their owners, players and fans. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 23, 2017





Golden State players are champions and men of principle who give back to their community. #respect — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 23, 2017





Memphis Grizzlies