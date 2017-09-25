Michael Jordan leads host of NBA owners, execs who denounce Donald Trump

President Donald Trump set the sports world on fire over the weekend, referring to NFL players who kneel in protest of racial inequality during the national anthem as “sons of bitches” who deserve to be fired, rescinding a White House invitation to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and — as hundreds of mostly athletes publicly protested the president’s comments — praising both the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR owners for respectively accepting his White House invitation and threatening to fire drivers who dared kneel for “The Star-Spangled Banner.” I’ll let you do the math on that equation.
For their part, NBA superstars from LeBron James to Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Kobe Bryant came to the defense of Stephen Curry, whose “hesitation” Trump decried in his decision to disinvite the Warriors. (For the record, Curry had already made clear his plan to oppose a White House visit after the team scheduled a vote weighing the president’s divisive policies with their respect for the office.)
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts, with varying degrees of admonishment, also took Trump to task for his incendiary remarks. Now, NBA team owners and executives are lining up in support of the athletes who Trump condemned over the weekend. Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan was perhaps most vocal of that bunch:
“One of the fundamental rights this country is founded on was freedom of speech, and we have a long tradition of nonviolent, peaceful protest,” Jordan said in a statement responding to the Charlotte Observer’s request for comment. Those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized or ostracized.
“At a time of increasing divisiveness and hate in this country, we should be looking for ways to work together and support each other and not create more division.
“I support Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA, its players and all those who wish to exercise their right to free speech.”
In response to Trump’s attacks on the NBA and NFL, two of the nation’s most successful businesses — both of which featured a number of campaign donors — the Warriors were of course first on board:
Statement from the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/6kk6ofdu9X
— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 23, 2017
The statements from Golden State and Jordan were soon followed by other teams around the league:
Atlanta Hawks
Budenholzer has talked to @ATLHawks players about expressing themselves amid political climate and will be supportive. pic.twitter.com/bYAD5NCi8z
— FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) September 25, 2017
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens on protests, Trump's comments: "Ultimately, we as the Celtics organization support our guys and their right to take a stand."
— Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) September 25, 2017
#Celtics coach Brad Stevens: We need Marcus Smart. He's an important part of this team.
— Scott Souza (@Scott_Souza) September 25, 2017
Dallas Mavericks
.@MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd EXCLUSIVE: @dallasmavs' @mcuban on #Trump #NFL #TakeTheKnee, defends @KingJames & @StephenCurry30 –> pic.twitter.com/Z6M7ad4dGf
— NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) September 24, 2017
Statement from @TomGores and the Detroit Pistons. pic.twitter.com/Z4BQD4Tr8I
— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) September 25, 2017
Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Clippers
Let's stop vilifying athletes who stand up for issues they deem important. Let's' encourage citizen participation
— Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) September 24, 2017
Los Angeles Lakers
I support the NBA World Champion Golden State Warriors, their owners, players and fans.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 23, 2017
Golden State players are champions and men of principle who give back to their community. #respect
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 23, 2017
Memphis Grizzlies
Chris Wallace on politics and sports: “We support our players’ right to express themselves.” Says that goes for Fizdale too.
— Kevin Lipe (@FlyerGrizBlog) September 25, 2017
Fiz: “If you want to talk about disrespecting the military, look at history. Look at his (President Trump’s) tweets.”
— Anthony Sain (@SainAsylum) September 25, 2017
Milwaukee Bucks
Together. pic.twitter.com/fj8Rmyo6uZ
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 24, 2017
New Orleans Pelicans
Pelicans statement pic.twitter.com/kRBBtJaBiI
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 24, 2017
Sacramento Kings
San Antonio Spurs
Unsurprisingly, some brilliant, thought-provoking comments from Gregg Popovich (who served in the military) on a difficult subject: pic.twitter.com/RHTzhgprKZ
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 25, 2017
…Additional strong commentary from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on POTUS and the state of America today: pic.twitter.com/mooAmRjjqQ
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 25, 2017
continued…
Coach Gregg Popovich speaks out on why he currently feels that: "Our country is an embarrassment to the rest of the world" pic.twitter.com/W2NZckoZlS
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 25, 2017
Toronto Raptors
"There's nobody getting fired here, you can quote me." #Raptors president Masai Ujiri on letting his players express themselves. pic.twitter.com/kgOUTPGSRc
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 25, 2017
Washington Wizards
Brooks asked for his reax to Trump comments & if he addressed the team. Responded by talking about team unity during anthem.
— Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) September 25, 2017
Brooks: “Whatever we decide on, we’re going to do it together.”
Does not directly address Trump's comments.
— Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) September 25, 2017
Meanwhile, during Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday, Los Angeles Sparks players remained in the locker room during the national anthem, while Minnesota Lynx players locked arms on the court:
The scene at Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. The Lynx link arms during the anthem, the Sparks stay in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/jckFULAvux
— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 24, 2017
The Warriors still plan to celebrate “equality, diversity and inclusion” when they visit Washington, D.C., to play the Wizards on Feb. 28, and the city’s mayor will welcome the reigning champs with open arms:
#DCvalues pic.twitter.com/kQ8CrJ28el
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 23, 2017
Now, this all presumes Trump still calls the White House home in February.
– – – – – – –
Ben Rohrbach is a contributor for Ball Don’t Lie and Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach
