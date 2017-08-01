Michael Jordan: LaVar Ball couldn't beat me 1-on-1 'if I was one-legged'

Michael Jordan has stayed silent as LaVar Ball continues to claim he would beat the six-time NBA champ one-on-one, because, well, the greatest player ever need not respond to such ridiculousness.

But since he was asked the question by a camper at his annual Flight School in Santa Barbara, California:

“You’ve got to understand the source,” Jordan told a crowded gym. “He played, I think, college, maybe? He averaged, like, 2.2 points a game. Really? It doesn’t dignify an answer, but I’m going to give it to you, because you asked the question: I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

Well, then, I guess Jordan’s answer is pretty much the same as everyone else’s.

LaVar, the blowhard father of No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball, claimed to USA Today in March, “Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one. … I would just back [Jordan] in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left. He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot ’cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim.”

Again on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” during the NBA Finals, LaVar doubled down on the nonsense, “You know it’s real, too. He’s too small. He’s too little. If you’re weighing 210 pounds, we’re playing one-on-one — you know I’m undefeated one-on-one, I don’t never lose one-on-one — if he played me, he would cry.”

Just last week, days before he told a female referee “to stay in her lane” and months after he told a female reporter to “stay in yo lane,” LaVar refused to heed his own advice, spitting more drivel about how he and his teenage son, LaMelo, would beat Jordan and LeBron James in a game of two-on-two.

On the Kimmel show in June, Lonzo laughed at a question of whether he could beat a 54-year-old Jordan. “Right now?” he said. “Yes.” Likewise, LaVar has boasted that the Los Angeles Lakers rookie will win more titles than MJ and can command more than MJ for his shoes “because he ain’t Lonzo Ball.”

Since his Flight School campers asked, Jordan had a response for all that ludicrousness, too:

“Look, every parent is very proud of their kids,” Jordan said when asked for his take on the Balls. “I don’t discourage that. I think the kid is really good. I think he has the potential to be a good player. His father is very proud of him — of all his kids, I would assume — like any father would be proud of their kids, but I would say, if I had to sit down and talk to him right now, if he was here, I would tell him to shut up and let the kids play.”

In other words, stay in yo lane.

LaVar’s Big Baller Brand, naturally, responded with a business proposition Jordan will not dignify:





