Michael Floyd pleads guilty to extreme DUI in Arizona, sentenced to 120 days in jail

Former first-round draft pick Michael Floyd pleaded guilty to extreme DUI in an Arizona court on Thursday.

As a result, Floyd was sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined over $5,000 and commanded to do 30 hours of community service, according to Jonathan Roy of Phoenix’s Fox 10. Floyd will spend 24 days in the Maricopa County jail, and the remaining time in home confinement. The other six charges he was facing were dropped.

Under Arizona law, individuals with a blood-alcohol level over .20 are charged with “super-extreme DUI”, which carries a minimum 45-day jail sentence for first-time offenders.

Floyd, who is set to become a free agent next month, is almost certainly also facing suspension from the NFL for his guilty plea.

It’s been quite an eventful few months for receiver Floyd: he was arrested for driving under the influence in Scottsdale, Ariz. in the early morning of Dec. 12, found passed out behind the wheel of his car in the city just hours after he returned from Miami with the Arizona Cardinals, who had played the Dolphins the day before.

The Cardinals released Floyd after the arrest, and he was claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots, who took a gamble on Floyd for the last few weeks of the season and playoffs. The move worked out, at least for Floyd: he played in three games, and though he was a healthy scratch for both the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LI, he will still get a ring for being part of a championship team.

