Michael Campanaro has a “nuisance” toe injury

The Ravens have hoped and hoped (and hoped) that receiver Michael Campanaro can become a quality option on the depth chart. But he hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

The five-foot, nine-inch 26-year-old re-signed with the Ravens in April, and he’s participating in the offseason program. Currently, however, he’s not active, due to a toe injury.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Campanaro suffered the injury this week. Harbaugh called the injury a “nuisance.”

Campanaro was waived in September with an injury settlement, but he returned for the final three games of the regular season, getting no catches but one rushing attempt in each contest for 39, 23, and 10 yards, respectively. He appeared in four games in 2015 before getting injured on a Thursday night against Pittsburgh. As a rookie, he had seven catches for 102 yards in the regular season and four for 39 during a playoff loss to the Patriots.