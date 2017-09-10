Michael Bennett sits, Martellus Bennett raises fist during Seahawks-Packers national anthem

Melissa Caskey
Melissa Caskey
Michael Bennett sits, Martellus Bennett raises fist during Seahawks-Packers national anthem

Michael and Martellus Bennett both made clear political statements during their season-opening reunion game between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

Michael Bennett, who revealed last week that he was handcuffed and pushed to the ground by Las Vegas police, sat during the national anthem on the Seahawks’ sideline. On the opposite sideline, his brother — a tight end for the Packers — held his right fist in the air while standing:


Martellus told reporters last week he broke down after seeing video of Michael’s encounter with police.

Seahawks center Justin Britt continued his show of support for Michael, resting his hand on his back. Britt showed his support in August after Michael called out white players to join him in protesting the anthem.


More NFL coverage from Yahoo Sports:
Tony Romo earns high praise in NFL broadcast debut
After just one half, Texans make a QB change
Matt Stafford throws priciest pick-six in NFL history
Browns, police unite after anthem protest issue
New report spells more trouble for Luck, Colts