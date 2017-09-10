Michael Bennett sits, Martellus Bennett raises fist during Seahawks-Packers national anthem

Michael and Martellus Bennett both made clear political statements during their season-opening reunion game between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

Michael Bennett, who revealed last week that he was handcuffed and pushed to the ground by Las Vegas police, sat during the national anthem on the Seahawks’ sideline. On the opposite sideline, his brother — a tight end for the Packers — held his right fist in the air while standing:

Michael Bennett sits for the national anthem while his brother Martellus stands with a fist in the air on the other sideline pic.twitter.com/enEerCOEkJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 10, 2017





Martellus told reporters last week he broke down after seeing video of Michael’s encounter with police.

Seahawks center Justin Britt continued his show of support for Michael, resting his hand on his back. Britt showed his support in August after Michael called out white players to join him in protesting the anthem.

Michael Bennett & Martellus Bennett both protest. ❤️ to their awesome parents. Justin Britt shows solidarity again. #NFLSunday pic.twitter.com/7tp3UTXbLP — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) September 10, 2017





