Michael Bennett says he will “boycott” local newspaper

Near the end of last season, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman took some time off from speaking to reporters following a press conference argument that saw Sherman threaten to ruin a reporter’s career.

Sherman eventually apologized for that and resumed speaking to the media, but now one of his teammates has elicited memories of that stretch by vowing not to speak to one of Seattle’s newspapers. Defensive end Michael Bennett responded to a tweet from the Seattle Times about a column by Matt Calkins by saying he would “boycott” the paper and encourage his teammates to join him in refusing to speak to reporters from that outlet.

Calkins wrote a column calling Bennett “as direct and as fearless as they come” in regards to both his play on the field his commitment to issues and causes he believes in off of it. Calkins also criticized Bennett for bouts of “immaturity” when dealing with the media and closes the column by writing that he loves Bennett’s message but “sometimes, I wonder about the messenger.”

There’s nothing too unusual about players taking an issue with something written or said about them in the media. These things often blow over in time, so we’ll have to see if this proves to be an exception.