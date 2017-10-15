Miami Miracle: No. 11 'Canes rally past Georgia Tech, 25-24

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- Darrell Langham was going down, and so was No. 11 Miami.

Until they weren't.

A Miami Miracle happened again - and the Hurricanes are still perfect this season. Langham's 28-yard catch on a tipped ball that just happened to fall into his arms as he fell down on a fourth-or-else play helped set up Michael Badgley's 24-yard field goal with 4 seconds left, and Miami somehow beat Georgia Tech 25-24 on Saturday.

''Just another day in paradise,'' Miami coach Mark Richt said. ''That's how we roll.''

A week ago at Florida State, Langham had the game-winning touchdown catch with 6 seconds left as Miami (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied to beat their archrival. This time, his catch with 35 seconds left, again down the right sideline just like the one in Tallahassee, was no less dramatic - hauling in a 28-yard toss from Malik Rosier that kept the Hurricanes' chances alive.

''College football,'' Badgley said. ''You never know what's going to happen.''

Travis Homer rushed for 170 yards and had two scores - one rushing, one receiving - for Miami, which escaped when Georgia Tech's five-lateral attempt at a kickoff return was stopped as time expired. Rosier, now 6-0 as a starter, shook off a slow start and completed 23 of 37 passes for 297 yards.

Lamont Simmons ran a botched onside kick back 42 yards for a touchdown and J.J. Green scored twice for Georgia Tech (3-2, 2-1).

''The receiver had great concentration and off the tip he caught the pass,'' said Simmons, who deflected the pass that Langham ended up catching. ''It was a great catch.''

Miami's final drive went 85 yards in 15 plays, and capped Miami's third rally from a halftime deficit this season.

''It's like the stars align,'' linebacker Shaquille Quarterman said. ''We come in, we make our adjustments, and our coaches do such a great job that ... we already know the game is won before we actually come out to the field for the second half. We don't know how it's going to happen.''