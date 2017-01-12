Miami Heat team plane skids at Milwaukee airport, everyone OK

The Miami Heat’s charter plane skidded on a buildup of ice while taxiing at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport, requiring an emergency personnel response and a tow before reaching the gate, but everyone on board is fine following what the team described as a minor incident.

Upon landing in Milwaukee tonight the team plane slid while taxiing but never left the pavement. Everyone on board has deplaned and is ok. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 12, 2017





The Heat’s chartered Miami Air Boeing 737 arrived in Milwaukee from Oakland at 9:07 p.m. on Wednesday, roughly 90 minutes after the airport lifted a suspension on arrivals and departures due to the icy conditions on the taxiway, according to reports. Four Mitchell Airport arrivals and three departures were canceled and two more flights diverted, Milwaukee’s local Fox affiliate reported.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

“I don’t think any of the players even noticed,” a Heat spokesperson told The Miami Herald. “It was really more of an inconvenience than anything. We had to wait an extra hour and a half to get towed over and deplane. Everyone was fine.”

Team officials also described the incident as “annoying” and said people on board only realized there was an issue when emergency vehicles arrived on scene, following protocol, according to reports. The plane “never left the pavement,” the team said, and everyone de-boarded following a tow to the gate.

BREAKING: A charter plane carrying the Miami Heat slid on ice while taxi-ing at Milwaukee's airport. No one hurt. Heat play #Bucks Friday pic.twitter.com/xmonDlE9yG — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) January 12, 2017





As Heat guard Wayne Ellington said, “Could have been worse. Thank God it wasn’t.”

Could have been worse. Thank God it wasn't.. https://t.co/n4xBYGNZ6n — Wayne Ellington (@WayneElli22) January 12, 2017





The incident occurred less than three weeks after the Minnesota Vikings’ team plane slid off the runway amid snowy conditions at Wisconsin’s nearby Appleton International Airport.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Basketball | Mock Draft | The Vertical | Latest news]

Earlier in December, the Boston Celtics received a hoax bomb threat while flying to Oklahoma City for a game against the Thunder, so consider this latest drama involving the Heat your regular reminder that professional sports teams experience the dangers of flying on an almost daily basis.

The Heat cap a six-game road trip against the Bucks on Friday night. Get home safe.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a contributor for Ball Don’t Lie and Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach