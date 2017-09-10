Miami-Florida State game moved from Sept. 16 to Oct. 7 due to Irma

Miami and FSU will go three weeks between games.

Miami and Florida State won’t meet in Week 3.

The ACC announced Saturday that the two in-state rivals would meet on Oct. 7 instead of Sept. 16. Both Miami and Florida State canceled their Week 2 games because of Hurricane Irma’s arrival and Miami hasn’t practiced since Tuesday.

Both teams are scheduled to be off Oct. 7. The game will be played in Tallahassee.

“It quickly became clear that it was in the best interest of our players, coaches and fans to reschedule next week’s Miami at Florida State game,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. “Typically, it’s not easy to reschedule games but in this instance there was a clear path to adjust quickly and effectively.”

Miami was set to play Georgia Tech on Thursday, Oct. 12 but that game has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 14.

The move means the teams will go three weeks without playing a football game. Miami played Bethune-Cookman in Week 1 while Florida State lost to Alabama. Miami was supposed to travel to Arkansas State in Week 2 while Florida State was scheduled to host Louisiana-Monroe.

Florida State hosts NC State on Sept. 23 while Miami is home to Toledo.

Approximately 7 million people have been told to evacuate in anticipation of Irma’s landfall. The hurricane is expected to hit the Florida Keys and the west coast of the state, though the storm’s size ensures the entire state will see its effects.

