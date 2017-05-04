Miami Dolphins great Richmond Webb speaks with the Loaded Box

Former Dolphins all-pro left tackle, Richmond Webb, recently joined Cover 32 Dolphins writer, Ben Morgan, and the Loaded Box Podcast to talk about the NFL Draft, the current state of the Miami Dolphins, Dan Marino’s energy plus much more.

Webb, a seven-time pro bowl selection, a four-time NFL All-Pro selection, a member of the NFL All-Decade team of the 1990’s and a member of the Miami Dolphins’ Ring of Honor, played for the Dolphins from 1990-2000.

Here are some highlights from the interview with Webb, but the full version of the podcast can be found by clicking here!

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: Veteran running back, Justin Forsett announces retirement

What’s Trending: Should Mitch Trubisky be the Bears’ starting QB in week one

Report Cards: Grading how all 32 teams came out in last week’s NFL Draft

The Latest: Patriots’ owner, Robert Kraft, explains motivations behind Deflategate Scandal

2017 NFL Draft: 2017 NFL Draft Complete Results: Rounds 1 – 7

Follow us on Twitter here

Loaded Box: What did you think of Laremy Tunsil’s performance his rookie season and can he potentially become the next Richmond Webb?

Richmond Webb: I think he can. With him playing in the SEC, I’ve had the opportunity to watch him and he has all the tools – size, frame, long arms, you name it – and after the incident that caused him to slide in the draft, it was a great pick for the Miami Dolphins. He played left guard last year and he’s going to be the future left tackle so I thought it was a great pick and I’m looking forward to great things from him as long as he keeps up his great work ethic, he’s going to be a good one.

LB: You had the privilege of playing with one of the Dolphins’ best linebackers in Zach Thomas, what made Thomas special and gave him the ability to overcome some of his physical shortcomings?

Dolphins News: McMillan will be major playmaker for Miami

RW: Zach came in from day one and had a tremendous work ethic. He had a very high football IQ, and to be able to play the position of middle linebacker like he did is basically like playing quarterback on other side of the ball. You’ve got to make all the calls, recognize the fronts, and to come in as a rookie and elevate his game to become the player that he did was great. You can measure some things, but you can’t measure heart, and he had it all and the productivity to go with it; that’s why he was so great.

LB: Marino had the rep of letting teammates know when they did something wrong to make sure they didn’t do it again, was there a specific time in a game or practice where he let someone have it?

RW: That was Dan’s character, and what you come to understand is it’s not personal; Dan was just a really competitive person. So you’d come to understand that he’s on you to put the team in a position to win. That was just that Italian blood in him. He’d chew you out, but after game, he’d come hug you and let you know he’s just trying to win the game. Once guys understood that, they loved playing with him because you knew he as going to leave it all on the field. If he’s chewing you out, he’s chewing you out for a reason; he wanted to win the football game.

— Ben Morgan is a writer for cover32 and provides his thoughts on all things Miami Dolphins. Ben is also the cohost of the Loaded Box Podcast and can be found on Twitter @Loadedbox_Ben

READ MORE: Free agents the Dolphins could still bring in

The post Miami Dolphins great Richmond Webb speaks with the Loaded Box appeared first on Cover32.